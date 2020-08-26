Nick Vannett Makes Stunning Claim About Broncos' Rookie TE Albert Okwuegbunam

During the early stages of Denver Broncos training camp, tight end Nick Vannett missed a few days after getting knocked around in practice and placed in concussion protocol. Now back in the saddle with several more practice sessions under his belt, the newcomer tight end shared his thoughts on the tight end room.

Vannett was made available to media following Tuesday's practice, and one of the first names to jump out during his remarks was that of fourth-round rookie Albert Okwuegbunam. What Vannett said about his young teammate should raise the eyebrow of every Broncos fan.

“I don’t know where to start," Vannett said of Okwuegbunam following Tuesday's practice. "I think he’s the real monster. He’s just so physically gifted. I think the thing with him is he’s kind raw right now, but I don’t say that in a bad way. I say that like if he keeps building on it and keeps figuring it out, he’s going to be one of the best tight ends in the league. Just how fast he is, how built he is—I really do believe if he can figure it out, he’s going to be a scary dude in this league for years to come. I really do believe that.”

One of the best tight ends in the league? Are we sure Vannett heard the question right and wasn't talking about Noah Fant? No, he was definitely talking about Okwuegbunam, which is very illuminating and hints at a bright future for the Broncos at the tight end position.

Adding another tight end in the 2020 NFL Draft was regarded by many to be a luxury purchase by Broncos' GM John Elway, especially considering that he spent the No. 20 overall pick on Fant the year prior. The potential for the Broncos to field an elite tight end group is there, especially if Fant can build on what was a record-breaking rookie year in 2019.

It's probably not something fans should expect to see in 2020, however. The rookie learning curve at tight end is vast and Okwuegbunam has a lot to learn in order to be a competent enough blocker to earn more than a few snaps in special, situation-designed red-zone plays.

Vannett believes Fant’s obvious physical talents and an offseason dedicated to honing his craft can really start to pay off for the second-year tight end.

“Anytime you get a tight end that runs a 4.5, who can catch the ball the way he does and can run the routes the way he does, that’s so rare to come by in the league," Vannett said of Fant's skill-set. "I think last year he might have struggled a little bit blocking. I think this year he put on the weight. He took the offseason seriously. You can tell that this is his coming out party this year.”

We already knew that Fant has the talent to become one of the league's top tight ends and that could happen as soon as this year but hearing it from a fresh-eyed vet only solidifies it. If Vannett's steadfast belief in Okwuegbunam holds true, combined with Fant, the Broncos could be set at the position for many years.

Vannett is also doing all he can to ensure his role in the revolution that’s going on in the Broncos' tight end room.

“When you’re in a room of guys like that and Albert and Jake Butt, Fum (Troy Fumagili), [TE/FB Andrew] Beck – this is my fifth training camp and I can honestly say from top to bottom this is the most competitive room I’ve ever been in,” Vannett revealed.

Vannett is looking to solidify his own roster spot primarily by virtue of his fully-developed blocking acumen, but he is also aware that he has to be relied on to do a bit of everything since the Broncos traded away fullback Andy Janovich earlier this year. Vannett’s impressive strength and prowess in the run-blocking game has already caught the eye of QB Drew Lock, who branded the tight end a "Monster".

“Obviously, those are kind words coming from Drew,” Vannett said on Tuesday. “I’ve always had high expectations for myself. I think any competitor would. I’ve always felt I’m a two-way tight end. I can do what’s asked of me in the run game, and I can run the routes and, like I say, create the mismatch and make the play downfield.”

As exciting as it is for fans to hear Vannett's praise for Okwuegbunam, keep it in its proper context. Just a few days ago, head coach Vic Fangio was publicly challenging the rookie on his subpar blocking. Still, hearing such hyperbole from an established veteran like Vannett should make everyone, including media, do a double-take.

