Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

No Broncos Positive in First Two Waves of COVID-19 Testing

Chad Jensen

In case you missed it, the Denver Broncos entire rookie class, as well as Drew Lock and the quarterbacks, and any players rehabbing from an injury or surgery, reported last Thursday for training camp — and were promptly tested for the novel coronavirus. 

Under new NFL mandate, these Broncos who reported underwent their first coronavirus test on Thursday, then self-quarantined for three days. If the initial test was negative, those players returned on Sunday for one more round of testing. 

If that second test is also negative, that player will be admitted through the doors of UC Health Training Center on Monday to begin training camp. From there, all NFL players will be tested daily as the 2020 season begins. 

The question is, did any of that first wave of Broncos test positive for the coronavirus? According to KUSA's Mike Klis, no Broncos tested positive, which means none were placed on the COVID IR list. Meanwhile, six players across the NFL did test positive. 

That means Vic Fangio and his staff can officially get the ball rolling on training camp. The Broncos veterans will report on Tuesday to begin that two-stage testing process. 

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

As the Florida Marlins are the epicenter of the MLB's first coronavirus outbreak, the NFL is hopeful that its painstaking and comprehensive testing policy will be able to forestall any threat to the 2020 season. To make ensure the young players understand the stakes, the NFL has created an amendment, which was agreed to by the NFLPA, that should put the kybosh on players going out and hitting the town and exposing themselves, and thus their team, to the virus. 

As it stands, any player who tests positive will be placed on COVID IR and will be promptly quarantined. That player will be out of commission for basically two weeks, while the infection will be considered a 'football injury' as it relates to pay and NFL financial liability. 

Any player who tests positive and the team later learns during contact tracing that the infected player had gone out to an indoor night club or bar (15 or more people), an indoor house party (15 or more people), an indoor music concert (15 or more people), an indoor, non-NFL sporting event (15 or more people), or indoor religious event that was attended by 25% or more of its indoor capacity, will not receive the 'football injury' designation and could be subject to team discipline. 

Not garnering the 'football injury' designation could also have financial ramifications for players under the Collective Bargaining Agreement and NFL Player Contract. This year, players are being more than strongly encouraged to stay home and keep their exposure to 15 or more people restricted to team facilities. 

Still, football is starting up. The Broncos so far are clean with regard to testing and OC Pat Shurmur and QBs Coach Mike Shula finally get hands-on Lock starting on Monday. 

The teams have done their part to create as safe a working environment as is possible. Let's just hope the players do theirs with regard to not participating in high-risk COVID-19 behavior, as defined by the CBA amendments. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
smilinassassin
smilinassassin

That’s great and all, but it only takes one person exposing everyone else for things to look a lot more like the Marlins. And as much as the NFL wants to limit player exposure to big crowds, the U.S. is still growing it’s number. And with many areas hell-bent on sending kids back to school, that number will only continue to grow. So even being around close friends and family isn’t going to be the bubble it could have been.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos Camp: These Notable Defenders Could be Bubble Players

No preseason games and an expanded practice squad might favor veterans, but some on the Broncos D are still vulnerable.

BobMorris

by

Lawp76

Broncos Camp: 10 Vets Suddenly on the Bubble

As the Broncos begin training camp, the pandemic has reshaped what the summer try-out period will look like. Here are the players suddenly on the roster bubble.

BobMorris

by

Editguy01

Broncos Camp: 10 Position Battles with Biggest 2020 Implications

The Broncos are on the doorstep of training camp so here are the 10 key position battles fans should be paying close attention to.

Chad Jensen

by

WSmart

NFL Insider Predicts Massive Year 2 Breakout for Broncos QB Drew Lock

Is Drew Lock cruising for a dominant and explosive 2020 showing? One NFL insider believes just that, citing high-level executives as his source.

Lance Sanderson

by

Jefffrey55

Broncos One of 12 Teams Whose COVID-19 Plan has Been Accepted by NFL

The Broncos' Infectious Disease Emergency Response plan has been rubber-stamped by the NFL, which makes UC Health Training Center open for the business of football.

Chad Jensen

by

DJ49

Broncos Camp: What No Preseason Means For Job Security of These Offensive Players

There's no preseason games and the practice squad will be larger. How could that affect the Broncos final offensive roster?

BobMorris

by

Thundersvictorylap

Broncos 2020 Roster Breakdown: Jonathan Harris | DL

The Broncos picked Jonathan Harris up off waivers mid-season and he would go on to appear in a few games that counted. With several new additions to the defensive line, what is Harris' outlook heading into 2020?

Erick Trickel

On Wrong Side of 30, DeMarcus Ware Knows how Von Miller Can Stay Elite

On the wrong side of 30, how can Von Miller sustain elite production? DeMarcus Ware has the answer.

KeithCummings

by

Brew77

Broncos 2020 Roster Breakdown: Douglas Coleman III | S

Could Douglas Coleman III be more than a darkhorse for the Broncos 53-man roster, despite his undrafted rookie status? Here's his outlook.

Erick Trickel

by

Dick Hanky

If Drew Lock is to Become Broncos' Franchise QB, he'll Have to Improve This Key Metric

The Broncos and fans are excited about Drew Lock but this key statistical category is one the young quarterback proved to be lackluster. And that needs to improve dramatically.

Thomas Hall

by

smilinassassin