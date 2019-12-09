Mile High
Noah Fant Still Undergoing 'Some Tests' on his Stepped-On Foot But Broncos are 'Optimistic'

Chad Jensen

Drew Lock and Noah Fant's burgeoning relationship has yielded some early returns for the Denver Broncos. With each player representing two of the team's first-three draft picks from this past spring, Lock and Fant's respective futures are conjoined. 

With Lock in the starting lineup, Fant took another quantum leap forward in his rookie development in Week 14, finishing with a team-high four receptions on four targets for 113 yards and one touchdown. Lock spread it around, hitting nine other receivers but it was evident that he and Fant have real chemistry brewing. 

Alas, toward the end of the Broncos' 38-24 victory over the Houston Texans, Fant went down and was helped off the field. We found out after the game that it was a foot injury and on Monday, once the team had arrived back home at Broncos HQ, head coach Vic Fangio colored in the details of what happened to Fant and what the prognosis is. 

“I think he’s okay," Fangio said on Monday. "He got stepped on and his foot got a little bruised there, which it is okay, and a little hip irritation injury. They’re still doing more tests on him but hopefully optimistic.”

Just to cover their bases, the Broncos will put Fant through some more poking and prodding of doctors. But the team doesn't sound too worried about the injury.

The future is bright with the Broncos apparently having hit on their first three picks in the 2019 NFL Draft. Fant (pick 20), left guard Dalton Risner (pick 41) and Lock (pick 42) have solidified this team's young core. 

Fant has already made it into both team and NFL history books, as has Lock. Fant already set single-season Broncos records for the most receptions and yards by a rookie tight end. And with Sunday representing his second career 100-yard receiving game, he's just the sixth rookie tight end in NFL history with multiple 100‐yard receiving games. 

However, Fant still has a ways to go in his development, especially as a blocker. But the early returns for the first-round pick have been encouraging to say the least. 

“I think he’s been up and down a little bit the entire season," Fangio said of Fant's rookie campaign. "A lot of that is translated—how many catches is he getting and how many yards is he getting. Those aren’t going to be there each and every week. He made a really good catch on the first play and turned it into a 48-yard gain. Ran a good route and catch for the touchdown. I think he’s progressing, and I think the future is bright for him.”

