Packers Issue Aaron Rodgers Update as Broncos Rumors Intensify

Packers HC Matt LaFleur on Aaron Rodgers: 'Want Him Back In The Worst Way'

The latest out of Green Bay.
With full-scale Organized Team Activities fast approaching, there is "nothing new to update" on disgruntled Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, head coach Matt LaFleur claimed Friday, tamping down speculation engulfing the franchise and the bedrock player they continue to insist is not available for trade.

"We still obviously feel the same way," LaFleur said Friday, via NFL.com. "We want him back in the worst way. I know he knows that. We'll continue to work at it each and every day."

LaFleur's remarks came four days after NFL Network's James Palmer reported the Broncos are a "legitimate landing spot" for Rodgers and that there's a "real possibility" they acquire the three-time MVP's services prior to the start of the 2021 season.

A deal was fait accompli. Until it wasn't.

In the time since, Palmer — citing NFL Network colleague James Jones' assertion that the issue in Green Bay is "fixable" — reversed course on his report, intimating a trade is now unlikely to materialize.

"I think [the chances are] well below 50-percent. I would almost put it at like 30-percent, 20-percent," Palmer said during a Tuesday radio interview. "Because if [Rodgers and the Packers] are talking to get something done, that means they're at least communicating. I think that somewhat gives it hope of his return. James Jones, who is not just a former teammate of Aaron Rodgers, but is also a close friend, believes it is fixable and salvageable. We know the Packers are trying to do some things to make up for probably -- we all could assume -- some situations, in terms of communication."

The source of Rodgers' disenchantment with the Packers remains unclear; theories range from a contractual disconnect to the club's 2020 first-round draft choice of QB Jordan Love. He's reportedly threatened to sit out the upcoming campaign or even retire if his wishes are not assuaged.

While monitoring the situation, the Broncos intend to move forward at the sport's most important position with a "50-50" open competition between incumbent starting signal-caller Drew Lock and recently acquired veteran Teddy Bridgewater, HC Vic Fangio revealed Friday.

"That will be day by day. It's totally 50-50," Fangio said. "Maybe I'll flip a coin to see who takes the absolute first snap of the offseason and training camp."

