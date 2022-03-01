Skip to main content

Report: Packers in Negotiations with Aaron Rodgers' Camp on NFL-Record Contract

The Packers are making their final push to retain Aaron Rodgers.

While the NFL world waits for Aaron Rodgers to make his intentions known, front-office execs are battling for position to make a run at the four-time MVP. It’s no secret that the Denver Broncos and GM George Paton covet Rodgers, but wresting him away from the Green Bay Packers will require a significant number of dominoes to fall in just the right way. 

Looking over the shoulder at what other teams might do is part of the game and Paton knows that a hot market for Rodgers translates to a bigger price tag to acquire him. Rodgers might opt to stay put in Green Bay, he could retire or request a trade.

As Ian Rapoport reported, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst is putting together a record-breaking deal in the event of the veteran QB deciding to stay. This comes on the heels of Green Bay hiring Rodgers' old QBs coach Tom Clements, with whom he won a Super Bowl back in 2010, in an effort to woo him back into the fold. 

"He has not announced his decision yet," Rapoport said on NFL Total Access. However, behind the scenes, I'm told that the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers' representation are working on a deal. Nothing is done but they're having discussions, they're having negotiations to have a deal, hopefully for them, ready to go if and when Aaron Rodgers firmly and finally decides he wants to return. No surprise, this would be a short-term deal that would make Aaron Rodgers the highest-paid player in the NFL. Of course, that is what the reigning MVP deserves and likely what he will get."

What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Gutekunst has been reworking some of the contracts of Green Bay's established veterans so he can reorganize the team's finances to accommodate a Rodgers mega-extension. Indeed, buzz around the league predicts Rodgers' potential new contract to be worth $50 million per year.

Read More

As crazy as that number may seem, it’s not likely to deter the cap-flexible Broncos. That being said, it’s still an astonishing fortune to outlay on a 38-year-old quarterback. 

Clearly, Gutekunst feels the best way to Rodgers' heart is through his wallet, but by way of a swift counterpunch, the Packers' GM will find several rival teams to be more than willing to match his offer dollar for dollar in the event of a trade materializing. Such a development would require Rodgers to say he wants out of Green Bay. 

This leaves the Broncos in a position where, at the very least, they know how much money it'll take to make Rodgers happy, should he request a trade. More clarity could come as soon as this week, with rumors circulating that Rodgers will finally announce a decision. 

In the meantime, behind the scenes, the number-crunchers in Dove Valley and around the NFL will be working overtime to get their own contract proposals ready for inspection. Just in case. 

Follow Keith on Twitter @KeithC_NFL.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Aaron Rodgers
News

Report: Packers in Negotiations with Aaron Rodgers' Camp on NFL-Record Contract

By Keith Cummings
29 seconds ago
George Paton
Draft

Broncos' Pre-Combine 7-Round Mock Draft Includes Blockbuster QB Trade

By Erick Trickel
17 hours ago
Drew Lock Denver Broncos Louis Riddick ESPN
News

Here's Why Historic Odds Aren't on Broncos' Side if Drew Lock is 2022 QB

By Thomas Hall
21 hours ago
Denver Broncos president of football operations John Elway looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
News

Report: Broncos Assign John Elway a New 'Outside' Role

By Keith Cummings
23 hours ago
Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25) is tackled by Denver Broncos linebacker Josey Jewell (47) at TIAA Bank Field.
News

Report: 'Mutual Interest' Exists Between Broncos & Free-Agent LB Josey Jewell

By Bob Morris
Feb 27, 2022
Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) passes against the Clemson Tigers during the first quarter at Heinz Field.
News

Daniel Jeremiah Likes Pitt's Kenny Pickett as Best-Fit QB for Broncos in 2022 Draft

By Nick Kendell
Feb 27, 2022
Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) warms up before the game between the Broncos and the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
News

NFL.com Suggests Broncos WR Courtland Sutton Should Take a Pay-Cut

By Nick Kendell
Feb 27, 2022
National Squad quarterback Carson Strong of Nevada (12) drops back to pas in the second half against the American squad at Hancock Whitney Stadium.
News

Broncos Land QB, Edge, & ILB in ESPN 2-Round Mock Draft

By Nick Kendell
Feb 26, 2022
USATSI_17630389
News

Broncos Poised to 'Explore' Russell Wilson Trade

By Zack Kelberman
Feb 26, 2022