In the aftermath of Von Miller’s devastating ankle injury, the last thing the Denver Broncos needed was another star player to go down. Thankfully, though, No. 1 wide receiver Courtland Sutton’s untimely tumble during Thursday’s practice session revealed an AC joint sprain in his shoulder, which should have only short-term implications.

The Broncos will open at home as underdogs to the (-2.5) Tennessee Titans, according to SportsBetting.com. However, the Broncos are 18-2 in home-openers over the last 20 years, which is a historical distinction the team hopes to harness on Monday night even without fans.

Sutton’s status for Monday night is still hanging by a thread, however, as the star receiver sat out of Friday and Saturday's practice sessions. Head Coach Vic Fangio was at his down-to-earth best when he explained how the Broncos were going to measure whether their star wideout could participate in the season-opener in front of a nationally televised audience.

“He’s got to pass the most primitive test there is,” Fangio said on Saturday. “This is what I told him and the trainers. He’s got to be able to do 10 jumping jacks. If he can do 10 jumping jacks, he can play.”

Such old school, if not rudimentary, health tests were probably only suggested by Fangio to lighten the mood. But if Sutton fails to prove his fitness in time for Monday night's throwdown, the Broncos will be suddenly extremely light on healthy pass-catchers with speedy rookie receiver KJ Hamler also listed as questionable.

If Sutton is a no-go, first-round wideout from Alabama Jerry Jeudy will suddenly find the burden of responsibility falling on his young shoulders after excelling throughout training camp.

Denver’s new offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur was quick to explain to the media on Friday that they do have contingency plans in place, part of which includes increasing Jeudy’s snap count.

“With regard to Jerry Jeudy, he was going to be part of the plan anyway,” Shurmur said. “Let’s say Courtland doesn’t make it for whatever reason, the whole group has to share the load. That’s the way it’s always been and always will be.”

Heading into the draft process, Jeudy was hailed as the most polished route runner to hit the pro game in a long time, so the expectation is that he will be able to cope with the extra level of competition the NFL will throw at him. Shurmur played down the inexperience of the Broncos' offense on Friday and instead opted to explain just how much confidence he has in the young talent he has at his disposal.

“First of all, I’m sort of used to the ‘working with a young roster,'” Shurmur stated. “Over the past two years, our roster was just as young as this one. Young players are drafted for a reason. You have to get them in there and you have to get them going. A lot of these guys have played at a very high level, so you just have to get them going. That’s just the reality of it."

It's next man up, regardless of experience. Shurmur is juggling his teaching/coaching process with the expectation that the rookies like Jeudy have learned enough thus far to go win an important ball game early.

Bottom line, no excuses. These rookies will have to suppress the opening-night jitters.

"There’s really not a tolerance for mistakes," Shurmur said. "Guys can’t play anxious. They have to go out there and play fast, and I think that’s the challenge – to get out there and let them do it. Not only do it but compete at a high level and put out a winning performance on tape.”

Shurmur's confidence in this group of untested young skill-position players shows a depth of talent that has frankly been missing in recent years in Denver. Even without Miller, and potentially Sutton, the Broncos enter Monday night's encounter ready to trust in their youth movement.

