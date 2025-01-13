Surtain: Broncos 'Not That Far Off' from Hosting Playoff Game
All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain II touted the Denver Broncos' future prospects following Sunday's season-ending loss at Buffalo, expressing his belief that the team is "not that far off" from hosting a playoff game.
"In order to establish that greatness, we have to do it consistently," Surtain espoused to reporters. "I think we have the right tools to do that—to win consistently at a high level. This season, everybody had us not that high--not even having us making the playoffs. To reach that point, it means something but obviously we know we’re a much better than what we put out there. We just have to learn from it, build on it and get back better next year.”
While it ended in disappointing fashion via a 31-7 blowout, the Broncos' season was an unquestioned success, resulting in the organization's first winning record and postseason appearance in nearly a decade — all with a rookie quarterback, what some derided as the NFL's worst roster, and the largest dead-money cap hit in league history.
On a personal level, Denver proverbially outkicked its coverage with five All-Pro selections (Surtain, Nik Bonitto, Zach Allen, Quinn Meinerz, Marvin Mims) and three Pro Bowlers (Surtain, Bonitto, Mims).
“We can build on a lot," Surtain said. "Now we know it’s not a good feeling being on the opposite side. We have a lot to look forward to. We learn from it, but a lot goes into what we have been able to accomplish this year. Winning 10 games is a huge mark for this organization and this franchise. Yes, [if] we just build—all the guys collectively as a group, we know what we need to do better so [next] time around we won’t have this feeling again. At the end of the day, I’m proud of this team.”
The Broncos no doubt defied preseason expectations, but the age-old Pat Bowlen standard remains unchanged. The main goal — the only goal — is capturing a Super Bowl title, and that's easiest when not traveling to the conference supergiants.
"Look—we got beat today. It’s always—especially in the post season—that’s always a bitter pill to swallow," head coach Sean Payton said Sunday. "Yet it’ll go down and then it’s got to fuel you and light a fire in the direction we need to go. One of the things we learned early on is we have to find a way to play these games at home. That’s another thing that’s important.”
