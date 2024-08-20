Pat Surtain II 'Very Comfortable' with Bo Nix as Broncos QB
Patrick Surtain II has given Bo Nix his complete and total endorsement as the Denver Broncos' (soon-to-be-announced) starting quarterback.
The Pro Bowl cornerback told reporters following Sunday's preseason victory over the Green Bay Packers that he's "very comfortable" with Nix potentially being under center for Week 1 — and beyond.
“He played lights out as usual, and I just see it day in and day out," Surtain said. "He’s just growing his confidence. Obviously, he's growing his chemistry with the offensive guys, receivers, running backs, tight ends, his O-line. When you see a younger guy like that take control of offense, you know the expectation is going to keep on going further and further. I'm looking forward to seeing him play for sure. Obviously, we had our runs in college so I knew the talent was there but just to see him do it for full display now, as his teammate, it’s pretty exciting to see.”
Playing early into the second quarter, Nix completed 8-of-9 passes for 80 yards and one touchdown in Denver's 27-2 win. The No. 12 overall pick logged a sparkling 140.7 QB rating and took no sacks for the second straight exhibition contest, again outclassing fellow in-house competitors Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson.
“He was good," said wide receiver Tim Patrick, who caught Nix's TD pass. "He’s been consistent these last couple of days. He's been Bo Nix. He doesn’t try and be somebody that he’s not.”
Broncos head coach Sean Payton insisted after the game that he's not yet ready to (publicly) call the QB battle, and even shut down questions relating to Nix's starting probability. This was likely done out of strategic necessity or to maintain the interest of fairness.
But the locker room knows what's up.
“He’s super, super efficient," safety P.J. Locke said of Nix. "Man, I think he’s like a very seasoned rookie—the way he marches down the field. The way he carries himself, the confidence he has. He has confidence in his arm. He’s able to read the defense and make the right reads. Man, he just continues to get better every week. Our job is challenge him in practice, and man, he’s stepping up big time.”
