Patrick Mahomes Lauds Broncos QB Bo Nix After Week 10 Clash
The inaugural meeting between Patrick Mahomes and Bo Nix did not disappoint as the Kansas City Chiefs scraped by the Denver Broncos, 16-14, in a thriller at Arrowhead Field on Sunday.
Immediately after the dust settled, the three-time Super Bowl champ delivered strong words of encouragement to his impressive rookie foe.
"Way to play your ass off. Keep leading those dudes," Mahomes told Nix amid a postgame exchange captured by CBS Colorado. "It's just the first one, we got a lot of these."
Arguably outdueling his future Hall-of-Fame counterpart, Nix completed 22-of-30 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns, posting a 115.3 QB rating — the second-highest of his maiden NFL campaign. (Mahomes went 28-of-42 for 266 yards, one TD, and a 92.0 rating.)
Denver averaged more yards per play than Kansas City and was better on third down, with Nix providing several clutch conversions through the air. The coup de grace was a 3rd-and-6 fastball to Courtland Sutton late in the fourth quarter that should have set up the game-winning field goal.
Nix failed to achieve his desired result against Mahomes but gained invaluable experience ahead of a Week 18 rematch for the AFC West rivals — a tilt that may well carry playoff implications.
Another lesson learned.
"We’re playing with confidence, we just have to find a certain way throughout the game, whoever it is, just making a play," Nix said Sunday. "I felt confident going into the game. We had a plan, we executed early. I was excited to go toe-to-toe with the great Patrick Mahomes. Nobody had that opportunity today, but I did. I wanted to go out there and do my best at it and I appreciated it.”
