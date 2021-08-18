Broncos Address Injury to CB Patrick Surtain II

August 18, 2021
Patrick Surtain II Picks Up 'Slight' Leg Injury; Broncos 'Being Precautious'

An 'irritating' — but minor — ailment.
First-round rookie cornerback Patrick Surtain II was held out of Wednesday's training camp practice with what Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio described as "slight irritation" in his lower leg — although annoying, a mild ailment.

"I think he's OK, but we're being precautious with it," Fangio added, via the official team website.

Correctly so, the Broncos appear to be handling their top draft pick with kid gloves following a stellar NFL debut in which he notched a pick-six interception amid Denver's 33-6 preseason thrashing of the Minnesota Vikings.

The leg injury presumably originated Tuesday for Surtain, who participated in individual drills before Fangio made an executive decision to sit him for the remainder of practice.

“He had a little soreness in a lower extremity," Fangio told reporters after Tuesday's practice. "He could have kept going, I just told [Head Athletic Trainer] Vince [Garcia] to keep him out.”

Sticking to a safer-than-sorry approach means Surtain is unlikely to suit up Saturday in preseason Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks. “We’re going to play a lot of the guys this week based on health," Fangio confirmed.

However, the do-it-all cover man, barring any setbacks, should be all systems go for Denver's Sept. 12 regular-season opener at New York.

With Surtain sidelined, the Broncos rotated a three-headed CB troika comprised of Ronald Darby, Kyle Fuller, and Bryce Callahan.

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) during training camp at UCHealth Training Center.
