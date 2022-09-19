Skip to main content

Report: Surtain, Jeudy Day-to-Day Following Week 2 Injuries

Good news.

Waiting to exhale were the Denver Broncos after losing cornerback Patrick Surtain II and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy amid Sunday's win over Houston.

Now they can.

Upon further testing, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Surtain and Jeudy are considered day-to-day with their respective injuries — "all around, pretty good news for Denver."

What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Rapoport confirmed that Surtain, who exited in the second quarter, sustained a (presumably minor) shoulder issue. The second-year starter was replaced by rookie Damarri Mathis, who recorded five solo tackles and an end zone pass breakup in the 16-9 victory.

However, there remains some mystery around Jeudy's malady, which initially was announced as a shoulder before Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett clarified in his post-game press conference that "ribs was the last I heard."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

According to Rapoport, it's a "chest/sternum injury" for Jeudy, who made one catch for 11 yards prior to departing in the first quarter.

"Anytime you lose a guy like that, especially playing at a high level, did some really good things, it's always going to be hard," Hackett said of Jeudy.

Although both could be limited in practice, Surtain and Jeudy appear in less danger of missing Week 3 against the 49ers than previously anticipated.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

In This Article (1)

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
News

Report: Surtain, Jeudy Day-to-Day Following Week 2 Injuries

By Zack Kelberman
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) calls out in the second quarter against the Houston Texans at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Russell Wilson Shares Reaction to Fans Counting Down Clock

By Keith Cummings
Jeudy
News

Broncos Awaiting Injury Test Results on Jeudy, Surtain

By Zack Kelberman
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett talks with Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) in the second quarter against the Houston Texans at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Broncos Must Address HC Nathaniel Hackett's Decision-Making

By Bob Morris
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) calls out in the third quarter against the Houston Texans at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Broncos' Biggest Studs & Duds from 16-9 Win Over Texans

By Chad Jensen
Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) and wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (16) react after a play in the first quarter against the Houston Texans at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Broncos 16, Texans 9: Four Game Balls

By Thomas Hall
Josey Jewell
News

4 Broncos Starters on Week 2 Inactives List

By Chad Jensen
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) returns to the sideline following a third down stop against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field.
News

Broncos OC Explains Why Shotgun was Used on Goal-Line

By Keith Cummings
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field.
News

3 Keys to a Broncos Victory Over Texans in Week 2

By Chad Jensen