Report: Surtain, Jeudy Day-to-Day Following Week 2 Injuries

Waiting to exhale were the Denver Broncos after losing cornerback Patrick Surtain II and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy amid Sunday's win over Houston.

Now they can.

Upon further testing, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Surtain and Jeudy are considered day-to-day with their respective injuries — "all around, pretty good news for Denver."

Rapoport confirmed that Surtain, who exited in the second quarter, sustained a (presumably minor) shoulder issue. The second-year starter was replaced by rookie Damarri Mathis, who recorded five solo tackles and an end zone pass breakup in the 16-9 victory.

However, there remains some mystery around Jeudy's malady, which initially was announced as a shoulder before Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett clarified in his post-game press conference that "ribs was the last I heard."

According to Rapoport, it's a "chest/sternum injury" for Jeudy, who made one catch for 11 yards prior to departing in the first quarter.

"Anytime you lose a guy like that, especially playing at a high level, did some really good things, it's always going to be hard," Hackett said of Jeudy.

Although both could be limited in practice, Surtain and Jeudy appear in less danger of missing Week 3 against the 49ers than previously anticipated.

