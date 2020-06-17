Peyton Manning Delivers Powerful Message to Rookies in Broncos' Team Meeting per Report

Peyton Manning's interest in the Denver Broncos did not dissipate when he hung up the cleats on his illustrious 18-year NFL career. The five-time MVP has maintained a relationship with the Broncos that has at times gone beyond that of a figurehead.

Not only has Manning made himself available to the Broncos in the intervening years post-Super Bowl 50 but he has taken an active interest of late in helping the team turn the ship around. Manning has been a mentor of sorts for Broncos' QB Drew Lock, giving the second-year player some very helpful advice on how to attack the offseason, including study habits, keeping the body fit, and how to approach the organization of throwing sessions away from the team facility.

Manning's involvement in the Broncos' 2020 prospects has only intensified, it would seem. Thanks to a report from Denver7's Troy Renck, we learned that Manning made a surprise appearance during a recent virtual team meeting for the Broncos' rookies.

Even on the virtual stage, the icon that is Manning had the desired effect on the group that the coaches were hoping for.

Per multiple sources, Manning attended a meeting with Broncos rookies recently, surprising the players. They were told beforehand to be prepared to take diligent notes, but the topic was not revealed. Manning discussed several points with the prospects.

The one that stuck out the most? Treat practice like a game, and grind out everyday.

Manning boasted an attention to detail that became legendary. Everything mattered. I once observed him run goal line audibles with veteran receiver Emmanuel Sanders for a half hour without ever throwing a ball. After practice. In melting heat.

Preparation remained central to Manning's success as he was able to diagnose defenses and make pre-snap adjustments like a symphony conductor.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Power of Preparation

Manning could likely wax poetic for hours about the virtues and necessity of preparation. He built his NFL legend on that basis.

Many times during his playing career, Manning acknowledged that there might be NFL quarterbacks more physically talented than he, but no one could or would ever be able to out-prepare him.

That preparation and diligence in the cerebral disciplines of the game were frankly what allowed Manning to pick up the pieces of his career post-Indianapolis and take it to a whole other level. As his physical faculties declined late in his career, he was able to bridge the gap and maintain an elite level of performance — in large part — due to his preparation on and off the grid-iron.

Look at what he accomplished at age-36 in 2012 — his first year with the Broncos. After missing the entire 2011 season due to the same neck injury that resulted in four surgeries and his release from the Colts, Manning stormed back onto the NFL scene in the Orange and Blue, leading the Broncos to a 13-win season and the No. 1 seed in the AFC, while passing for 4,659 yards and 37 touchdowns.

Were it not for a miraculous and Herculean 2,000-yard rushing performance by Adrian Peterson, Manning would have won his fifth MVP award in 2012. He'd have to get by with being named the Comeback Player of the Year and live to fight another day for the MVP honor.

That came the following season as Manning torched the NFL record books, passing for 5,477 yards and a whopping 55 touchdowns, helping the Broncos to set a new NFL record with 606 points in a single season and again winning No. 1 Conference seeding. Looking back at Manning's unprecedented four-year run with the Broncos, what he accomplished — again, thanks to his commitment to preparation — was nothing short of phenomenal.

Manning passed for 17,112 yards and 140 touchdowns, while leading the Broncos to four consecutive AFC West crowns, two Super Bowl berths, and a World Championship. Keep in mind, he missed seven games in his final season as a Bronco and still racked up those stats. Unprecedented.

A Timely Message

Manning's key messages of treating practice like a game and attacking the preparation process are timely for the Broncos' 2020 rookie class. With the NFL having shut down in the wake of the pandemic, team-sanctioned practice sessions have been nil, which has put a premium on these virtual team meetings and individual study.

The Broncos are still six weeks away from the start of training camp, which means these rookies still have a long row left to hoe before being able to return to the practice fields of the UC Health Training Center. What better spokesman to help them get their summer priorities in order than Peyton Freakin' Manning?

Renck also reported that ex-Pittsburgh Steeler and Hall-of-Fame safety Troy Polamalu also addressed the Broncos' rookies during these virtual Zoom meetings. The Broncos' coaches are doing what they can to help these young players make the most of an extremely unique and challenging rookie experience.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.