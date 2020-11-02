Phillip Lindsay Calls Broncos' 31-30 Comeback Win a 'Milestone' for Beleaguered QB Drew Lock

The Football Gods delivered an unlikely series of events to provide a memorable 31-30 comeback win for the Denver Broncos over the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field on Sunday. The defining moment that turned the lights back on for the Broncos' struggling offense was Phillip Lindsay’s 55-yard third-quarter touchdown run.

That massive play provided Denver a crucial adrenaline shot and fueled the 21-point fourth-quarter comeback that would ensue.

By halftime, Broncos Country had descended into panic mode, but that doomsday narrative was turned on its head when Lindsay’s explosive run breathed life back into the offense. After the game, Lindsay gave props to embattled offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur for making the call.

“It was a good call by Pat and I was pretty much able to get one on one with the linebacker, make a move, and just explode out of there, which we needed,” Lindsay said post-game. “We were talking on the sideline about how much we needed a big play, and somebody needed to do it and I was the one to be able to do it and spark it up."

Lindsay was quite right to broach what had been heretofore rudderless play-calling and poor offensive execution. Indeed, things were so bad after the first half that Drew Lock’s short- and long-term future as the potential franchise QB was brought into serious question in the minds of fans.

In Lock's moment of need, Lindsay and company got behind their young leader, making enough plays to restore his swag. Some might suggest that Lock produced his defining moment as a young QB, but in the opinion of Lindsay, it was definitely a milestone.

“This is a really good milestone for Drew,” Lindsay said. “Stepping up, being a leader and overcoming stuff. He’s going to be criticized when he’s doing well and he’s going to be criticized when he’s doing bad... All he can do is talk to us and get us going. We believe in him and he’s going to keep on doing it— he’s young. Him being able to go out there and talk and fire everybody up—we have a couple of my teammates who are like that as well and it just a shows the fight and it shows the character of the players, especially Drew.”

Younger Broncos are certainly not afraid to hold each other to account as was showcased by rookie receiver Jerry Jeudy getting on Lock’s case in the heat of the action after a miscue on the field. Shortly after, the two connected on a massive 43-yard gain.

In the midst of the internal "yelling and screaming" (as described by Lock himself), it was the inner strength and poise displayed by Lindsay that came through in the clutch, as the third-year back posted an astonishing 13.8 yards-per-carry average in addition to his momentum-grabbing touchdown.

Lock referenced Lindsay's unshakable demeanor and explained how the Broncos are maturing.

“Phillip was calm today,” Lock revealed. “There’s a lot of times when you have four rushing yards at half and Phillip’s going to lose his you-know-what. We’re getting older, we’re getting experience, we’re all getting better. And him coming out, staying levelheaded, being ready for the play to come his way and he made it when it came his way. That was just the epitome of tonight. When the play was there to be made, guys ended up making them.”

Such is often the case when level heads prevail. And that's what the Broncos did in Week 8; they prevailed over the division-rival Chargers and improved to 3-4 on the season.

