Lindsay Knows that Beating the Chiefs is Only Way the Broncos Regain AFC West Footing

Last Sunday’s statement win over the Houston Texans could well have satisfied the appetite for victory for a Denver Broncos team that’s set to face the all-powerful Kansas City Chiefs next. For star running back Phillip Lindsay, the zest for more big-time scalps also means challenging the top of the food chain consistently.

If the win over the Texans caused a ripple, then winning at Arrowhead would trigger more significant shockwaves throughout the wider NFL. Lindsay himself seems to be clued into what the Broncos need to do to be back amongst the elite teams. And it starts this coming Sunday.

“This organization for a long time has been on top," Lindsay said on Wednesday. "We need to get back to that. If you want to do that, you have to beat the Chiefs."

Many NFL organizations would have seen their players check out of the season and turn it down long before now, but even at 5-8, a massive sense of optimism has taken root within the Broncos' locker room. For the Denver local boy, the tangible signs of being part of a meshing unit is inspiring him.

“We have a new offensive coordinator, a new head coach and you have a bunch of young players," Lindsay said. "Now you let the offensive coordinator get his time, the head coach is comfortable now and you have a bunch of young players that are starting to mold together. It becomes dangerous."

Riding out the storms caused by several losses that stemmed from poor QB play and passive play-calling have challenged the Broncos mightily this season. As word emerged from within the Broncos that OC Rich Scangarello will be sticking around for next season, it at least shows a determination to stick with the project long term.

That continuity can only help the development of young players like Lindsay and, in particular, rookie QB Drew Lock, who is now the key component to further opening the offense up in order to score more points. Since the young passer took over the controls in Week 13, Lindsay has seen the atmosphere get better and fun levels rise. Lock has provided a real locker room boost.

“Drew brings a lot of energy," Lindsay said. "A lot of energy, he’s young and he’s just out there having fun and that’s contagious. That’s something that you want to build off."

Having faced off with DeShaun Watson and won out, the matchup with the reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes might not strike as much fear into the heart of the Broncos' new star QB as many might have predicted. While the challenge is notable, under the new and improved leadership of Lock, the Broncos believe their star is on the rise again.

Confidence and swag are key to Lock’s core personality and success, so it remains to be seen whether any setbacks will significantly take that away from him. For now, the Broncos are working on moving forward and gaining momentum as they go, no matter what.

