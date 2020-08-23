Predicting What the Future Holds for Justin Simmons & the Broncos

Justin Simmons and the Denver Broncos failed to reach a contract extension before the July 15 deadline, so the fifth-year safety will play out the 2020 season on the franchise tag. Many Broncos fans are rightfully hurt and angered by this because Simmons has been such a big contributor to the defense for the last three years.

It's unfortunate that there are so many other issues that kept a deal from getting down between the two sides when throughout the offseason, both Simmons and GM John Elway spoke publicly about their desire to get an extension done.

With Simmons playing this season out on the franchise tag, what's next for him? What’s next for the Broncos?

Should fans be worried?

There is also the big question of what issues kept the two sides from getting a deal done. If these pitfalls existed then, there's a chance they persist even now. And if so, what reason do fans have to expect a long-term deal to get done for Simmons in the future?

This is a really difficult time for all NFL teams with so much uncertainty going forward over the next few years with regard to the pandemic and revenue. That alone causes many problems and it did play a part in the failure to get a deal done but it was far from the only obstacle.

In the video above, I answer each question I posed and project what the future holds for Simmons and the Broncos.

