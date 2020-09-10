SI.com
Predicting Whether Simmons & Jackson can Separate & Become NFL's Best Safety Duo

Erick Trickel

There are a lot of good safeties in the NFL and a few excellent duos, but entering the 2020 season, the Denver Broncos may have the best tandem. Statistically, for 2019, Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson were a top-3 safety duo and the tape confirms that ranking. 

Both have plenty of versatility which helps make them such a good tandem. There's chemistry between Simmons and Jackson, which took time to build and believe it or not, they actually struggled in 2019 while building that chemistry.

The question is, will Simmons and Jackson separate authoritatively and establish themselves as the top duo for 2020? 

Obviously, this is some projection but there is plenty of historical evidence that suggests the Broncos' duo can be. There are so many variables in play, but of course, it starts with both staying healthy and out there on the field. 

That is the key for any individual player or tandem to be great. The best ability is availability after all.

In the video above, I drill down to provide an informed answer to the question. But keep in mind, there's so much in play. Denver really needs Simmons and Jackson to be special, especially if they want to make a play for the playoffs. 

Vic Fangio's scheme is very demanding of safeties, so having those two play at an elite level will be a tremendous help to every other player on defense for Denver. If the Broncos are going to compensate for the loss of Von Miller upfront, it starts with elite play in the defensive backfield. 

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

