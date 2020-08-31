SI.com
Mile High Huddle
Predicting Whether Von Miller & Bradley Chubb Will Have Bounce-Back Season

Erick Trickel

Getting after the quarterback is a must in the NFL and that is why having at least two good pass rushers on the roster is ideal. The Denver Broncos have made it a norm to have three. 

However, for the 2020 season, the Broncos are going to need players to bounce back. Interior pressure is becoming more and more important as we see some excellent pass rushers on the inside dominate the NFL like Aaron Donald, Fletcher Cox, and Chris Jones. 

That's where Denver has been lacking but Jurrell Casey, Dre'Mont Jones, and others look to change that. Interior pressure is great, but what the Broncos really need is their two edge rushers to bounce back from less-than-stellar 2019 campaigns. 

For as great as he has been throughout his prolific career, Von Miller is coming off of a disappointing campaign. That doesn't mean he didn't make plays, but he wasn't up to his usual level of play as a pass rusher or even as a run defender. 

Miller looked slower than he ever has, which is concerning his age (31). Since then he has had a change of attitude and mentality and is striving to do better. Denver needs that to show up on the field more consistently than last year.

Opposite Miller is Bradley Chubb, who suffered a bad ACL injury that caused him to miss 12 of the 16 games last year. In the video above, I analyze these two edge rushers and explore the likelihood of the duo having a bounce-back 2020 campaign for the Broncos' defense.

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

