Projecting 2020 Stats of Broncos' S Justin Simmons

Justin Simmons has become a great NFL safety for the Denver Broncos. There were many flashes his rookie year and he improved each season following before finally breaking out in 2019.

Simmons will play the 2020 season on the franchise tag, which likely puts a big chip on his shoulder. He wants to send a message to the Broncos, saying "You should've paid me before and now I am going to make you pay."

There are many advantages going in Simmons’s favor including entering Year 2 in the Vic Fangio defense and his chemistry with Kareem Jackson.

There are high expectations on his shoulders as Simmons is the rising star of the Broncos' secondary. The pressure is on to continue his growth and really cement himself as a bonafide All-Pro in the NFL.

Showing growth each and every year so far, Simmons has a chance to do just that in a defense that really gives safeties a chance to shine. Safeties like Eddie Jackson and Eric Reid really broke out under Fangio largely because of what is asked of them within the scheme.

Simmons broke out in Year 1 under Fangio, so Year 2 is likely to see him take an even bigger step in the scheme. With his ability to read quarterbacks, and how quickly he can diagnose plays, his opportunity to cement himself as a star only increases.

How will his season shake out statistically? Using my formula, here's what I see unfolding for Simmons in 2020.

Projections

7 Interceptions

18 Passes Defensed

91 Tackles

In the video above, I explain the rationale behind these projections, which are in part based on the performances of other safeties in NFL history and what they've accomplished in Year 5.

Will Simmons make John Elway rue his decision not to give him a multi-year deal? The projections suggest he will.

