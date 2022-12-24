The Denver Broncos would like to have Randy Gregory in L.A. but there's no guarantee.

Given the Swiss-cheese construction of the current Denver Broncos offensive line, they were all glued to the Los Angeles Rams injury report this week. Friday's confirmation that Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald will miss Sunday's game will doubtless disappoint the execs at Nickelodeon.

But Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett isn't so let down.

“He’s a great player. He’s one of the best players to ever put a helmet on,” Hackett said on Friday. “There’s no question about that. I’m not going say I’m upset that he’s not playing. They have very good football team and very good defense."

Broncos pass rusher Randy Gregory returned last week after a nine-game absence. That timely boost to the pass-rushing unit might be short-lived, however.

Gregory experienced soreness after last week's action, so the Broncos will play it safe and make him a game-time decision.

“We are just going to play it safe. We want to be sure that we take care of him,” Hackett insisted. “He was sore after the game, and it’s been a while since he played. He’s done a great job in the meetings and done a great job getting his knee right and his mind right. We’re excited and we hope he’s going to be able to get out there, but that will be more of a game-time decision.”

Shifting gears, protecting the quarterback this season hasn't been the Broncos' strong suit, regardless of what personnel they have mixed and matched. But, as coach Hackett pointed out, the absence of Donald doesn't mean the Broncos won't have their hands full on Christmas Day.

Keeping the Rams' defensive front on its heels is Hackett's preferred option. After last week’s success in the running game, it might dictate heavy doses of Latavius Murray carrying the rock in L.A.

But, despite a cohesive game plan finally emerging for Hackett, he still wants balance in how the offense approaches the task at hand.

“You always want to have a perfect 50/50 balance as much as you can," Hackett said. "For us, we want to continually run the football. That’s always important. That’s the offense’s best friend—to be able to run the football. It helps you with play-pass and it helps you with so many different things that you do.”

In large part, injuries decimated both the Broncos' and Rams' chances in 2022 — perhaps to a more devastating extent than any of the other 30 teams in the league.

