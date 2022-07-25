Report: Randy Gregory, Billy Turner Expected to Open Camp on PUP List

Following much ado, and even more hype, the Denver Broncos are slated to kick off 2022 training camp on Wednesday. Alas, however, they'll likely do so sans two starters.

Per 9News' Mike Klis, outside linebacker Randy Gregory and right tackle Billy Turner are expected to open camp on the Physically Unable to Perform List, from which they can be activated at any time. The transactions would take place by Tuesday, reporting day at Dove Valley for veteran and rookie players.

This, no surprise as it pertains to Gregory, who underwent March surgery to repair a rotator cuff injury shortly after inking a five-year, $70 million free-agent contract with the Broncos. Gregory shed his shoulder sling in June, though the target goal for the ex-Cowboy has always been Week 1 — not the preseason.

"For everything he’s doing, he’s doing a great job of rehabbing, getting his mind right and getting ready to be able to attend training camp and everything," Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said on June 14. "We want to be sure that we do the right thing. We want to make sure that we take care of him and we get him ready for that first Sunday.”

Turner, meanwhile, is suffering from a knee ailment that dates back to last season, his third and final in Green Bay. The issue caused him to miss four games and prompted the Packers to release the 30-year-old with a failed physical designation in March, two weeks before joining Denver.

“We’re playing it by ear," Hackett said of Turner's status in May. "It’s one of those things that is day-by-day, and we just want to make sure we’re doing all the right stuff for him.”

When recovered, Turner is widely anticipated to win the vacant right tackle job where he's competing alongside Tom Compton and Calvin Anderson, all of whom are on one-year deals.

