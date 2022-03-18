Randy Gregory Recruiting Ex-Cowboys RT to Broncos?

Skip to main content

Could Randy Gregory Recruit Ex-Cowboys Teammate La'el Collins to Broncos?

Denver has a glaring need at RT.

Russell Wilson might not be the only Bronco selling his new club to prospective free-agent targets.

Taking to social media Thursday, prized Denver defensive addition Randy Gregory cryptically reacted to his former teammate, offensive tackle La'el Collins' departure from the Dallas Cowboys, teasing a potential reunion in the Mile High City.

The Broncos reportedly inquired about trading for Collins — who's started 71 career games and would fill a glaring need at right tackle — in the days leading up to the 28-year-old's release. They were among several interested parties, joining Jacksonville, Cincinnati, and Miami, according to ESPN's Jordan Schultz.

Shortly after being cut, Collins' market expectedly began to percolate. The 6-foot-4, 320-pound blocker, experienced at both tackle and guard, arranged a Friday visit with the Bengals, the purported frontrunner for his services.

As a Cowboy, Collins was due $10 million in base salary for the 2022 campaign, counting $15.25 million against the salary cap. As an unrestricted free agent, despite a checkered injury history, he "won't come cheap," NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported Friday.

Denver has a little over $9 million in available cap space following its acquisition of quarterback Russell Wilson and big-money deals for Gregory (five years, $70 million, $28 million guaranteed) and defensive tackle D.J. Jones (three years, $30 million, $20 million guaranteed).

While sweating out Collins' situation amid the kickoff of free agency, the Broncos inked two offensive linemen, former Packers guard Ben Braden and ex-49ers OT Tom Compton, in addition to re-signing OT Calvin Anderson.

