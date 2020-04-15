Ranking the Broncos’ 10 Most Plausible First-Round Draft Options

The Denver Broncos, relative to the upcoming NFL Draft, are conflicted by what we around this great land call a 'first-world' problem.

Want a wide receiver? Here’s a historically deep class. Seeking an offensive lineman? Good luck deciding among an extremely top-heavy group. Defense? Where do you start?

Denver has roster voids to satisfy on each side of the ball and only so much capital to exhaust. Sitting squarely in the middle of round one poses secondary questions (Trade up? Down? Stay put?) and further complicates the most unpredictable process in professional sports.

I’ve failed to recall a draft so subjective, so incalculable. And the unprecedented prospect of holding it virtually adds a deeper layer, increasing the odds of throwing crap against the wall to see what (read: who) sticks.

Which is exactly what I’m about to do in ranking the Broncos’ realistic courses of action ahead of next week’s offseason spectacle.

1. WRs Henry Ruggs/CeeDee Lamb/Jerry Jeudy

No, it’s not lazy analysis lumping them together. Consensus and eye tests say they’re the three-best wideouts the 2020 lot has to offer, each of whom would seamlessly fit into Denver’s vertical offense, buoying quarterback Drew Lock and providing a long-term partner-in-pass-catching for Courtland Sutton. Opinions vary; I, personally, prefer Ruggs, who’s more Tyreek Hill than John Ross. But I wouldn’t mind if Lamb or Jeudy is the pick, so long as Lock’s supporting cast is bolstered with a blue-chipper.

2. Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

Again, it’s subjective as to which prospect is considered the WR1. For my money, Jefferson’s a notch below the Big Three, a bit of a reach at 15. Yet he’s crazy talented in his own right, boasting the qualities (speed, ball skills, build) NFL teams covet. He also provides immense special teams value. Essentially the Broncos would be getting two players in one. I repeat: Lock — and his supplementation — takes precedent here.

3. Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

There’s a distinct chance he makes it nowhere near the Broncos’ slot, but Wirfs is a ready-made starter capable of stepping in at tackle or guard, bridging the void created by Ronald Leary’s departure. Kicking to the latter position would mean free-agent addition Graham Glasgow can play center, stabilizing the team’s front-five. Then, if (when?) Denver moves on from LT Garett Bolles in 2021, Wirfs would absorb full-time blindside duties. Remember: it doesn’t matter who’s lining up at WR if Lock’s constantly under duress.

4. Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

Wirfs is the better tackle, in my eyes, but Thomas isn’t a slouch, either. The Georgia product, who’s been likened to Broncos RT Ja’Wuan James, was a three-year collegiate starter and has the ability to protect both edges. He possesses the requisite height (6-foot-5) to succeed at the next level, though he might require a year of NFL conditioning to pack additional mass onto his 315-pound frame. Nonetheless, in a worst-case scenario, Thomas is an excellent insurance policy for the inconsistent Bolles and unreliable James. In a best-case scenario, Thomas overtakes Bolles and forces the 2017 first-round flop to the bench (or perhaps guard).

5. Trade Down to 20s

This isn’t the Plan A-idea since Denver already has 10 draft picks, including three third-rounders. This is the time to move up, not back, especially if GM John Elway falls in love with a wideout. But assuming they’re all gone, and so are the top OTs, it wouldn’t be the worst thing to drop to, say, No. 23 — netting further capital and remaining in position to grab a lineman like LSU center Lloyd Cushenberry or a weapon like Baylor WR Denzel Mims.

6. Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

Sticking to the overarching theme of prioritizing offense, where applicable, Becton is more of a project compared to Wirfs and Thomas. Shades of Bolles, and Denver definitely doesn’t want an encore. But entrusting Mike Munchak with the massive upside of Becton is an intriguing concept; if there’s anyone who will bleed the rock, it’s Munchak. Your second reminder that one of Bolles and James is likely to be off the roster next year.

7. Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina

Shifting gears to defense brings about a fascinating scenario for Denver. Kinlaw is an interior monster, a disruptive force against the run and pass who’d wreck shop sandwiched between Von Miller and Bradley Chubb. What’s better: Kinlaw would back up new arrival and five-time Pro Bowler Jurrell Casey while learning from (and succeeding) starting DE Shelby Harris, who returned on a mere one-year deal.

8. C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

I’m aware the Broncos can’t rely on Bryce Callahan, who missed the entire 2019 campaign, nor can they count on Isaac Yiadom, another bust of a third-round corner. I know Henderson is the CB2 behind Jeff Okudah and would form an electric pairing with A.J. Bouye, relegating Yiadom to fourth-string duties. Here’s the rub, though: The club has starters at this position. But they do not have a starting-caliber WR2 or center on the roster as it stands now. That’s the difference for me — why I’m pounding the table to pass on Henderson (and, for that matter, Kristian Fulton) at 15.

9. Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

Nobody’s been more critical of Todd Davis than myself, but I simply cannot justify burning a first on Murray, a fringe Day 1 talent (who’s > Patrick Queen), and potentially nabbing him over an offensive contributor. Murray at 25? Sign me up. Murray in the second? No question. My druthers? Wait until the middle rounds to find Davis’ replacement. Appalachian State’s Akeem Davis-Gaither in the third round makes a ton of sense.

10. Derrick Brown, DL, Auburn

One could say that Kinlaw has the higher ceiling and Brown has the higher floor. Justifications aside, it’s still a luxury pick for several aforementioned reasons — and far from the sexiest luxury pick. Even if Brown’s on the board, I’m thinking hard about trading down, if possible, before pulling the trigger on a D-lineman. Sorry, Vic.

