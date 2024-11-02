Ravens Final Injury Report Not Great News for Broncos in Week 9
The Denver Broncos have a tough three-game stretch ahead of them, starting with the equally 5-3 Baltimore Ravens. We've been monitoring the injury report for the respective teams, especially considering that Baltimore's starting quarterback missed two days of practice, but we finally got some clarity on Friday.
With the Broncos and Ravens releasing their final Week 9 injury report, let's examine how the health chips have fallen for both squads, starting the the opponent.
Ravens
Out
- Rasheen Ali | RB | Ankle
- Brent Urban | DE | Concussion
Questionable
- Keaton Mitchell | RB | Knee
- Marlon Humphrey | CB | Knee
- Travis Jones | DT | Ankle
- Jalyn Armour-Davis | CB | Knee
Full Go
- Lamar Jackson | QB | Back/Knee
- Arthur Maulet | CB | Neck
- Broderick Washington | DT | Knee
- Nate Wiggins | CB | Shoulder/Illness
Analysis: Indeed, after sitting out the first two days of practice, Jackson was a full participant in Friday's activities. It should come as no surprise, considering the two-time MVP hasn't missed a game due to health since 2022, but there was some concern surrounding his injuries.
No doubt, Jackson's clouded status didn't affect the Broncos' game-planning. The Broncos defense will be as ready as it can be for the former Heisman Trophy winner, but you have to wonder how much those back and knee injuries are slowing him down.
Keep an eye on Humphrey's status as Sunday inches closer. Listed as questionable, he's likely to play, but that would be a huge break for Denver considering how many Ravens defensive backs are banged up right now.
Broncos
Out
- P.J. Locke | S | Thumb
- Delarrin Turner-Yell | S Knee
Full Go
- Zach Allen | DE | NIR/Rest
- Mike McGlinchey | OT | Knee
- Alex Palczewski | OT | Ankle
- Patrick Surtain II | CB | Ankle
Analysis: The Broncos are pretty healthy at the midway point, all things considered. Unfortunately, Locke will miss another game with that thumb injury, but Devon Key filled in admirably last week, albeit vs. an overmatched Bryce Young. Jackson is a different enchilada altogether.
The Broncos started the clock on Turner-Yell, who's missed the whole season thus far with a knee. If Locke were healthy, I'm not sure I'd see the point of bringing Turner-Yell back, but the team opening his return window, and the deadline decision thereof, implies that the team fears Locke could miss even more time. But not enough to justify injured reserve, where Turner-Yell has spent the 2024 campaign.
McGlinchey returned to practice on Friday as a full participant, as did his primary backup, Palczewski, which is comforting. The Broncos offense has looked night-and-day better since McGlinchey returned from IR in Week 7, so here's to hoping that he doesn't suffer any setbacks with that knee.
