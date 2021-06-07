Report: Ja'Wuan James Signs Stunning Deal with Super Bowl Contender

A little more than a month after tearing his Achilles' tendon, former Denver Broncos right tackle Ja'Wuan James inked a surprising deal with an AFC elite.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Baltimore Ravens on Monday signed James to a two-year contract worth up to $9 million. His pact includes $500,000 in guaranteed "rehab" money.

"Ja'Wuan James opted out last year, and is expected to miss this year, but now will rehab in Baltimore with his sights set on returning in 2022," Schefter tweeted.

James was released by the Broncos on May 14, designated as a post-June 1 transaction. This allowed the team to recoup his $10 million salary and signing bonus following the likely-season-ending injury.

The 2014 Dolphins first-round pick, who landed a then-record-setting $51 million contract in 2019, logged just 63 snaps for the Broncos over the last two calendar years. He opted out in 2020 due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, a decision that quietly drew ire inside Dove Valley.

Interestingly, James' agreement coincided with the expected news that he officially filed a grievance against the Broncos since his injury occurred away from the team facility. James is seeking $15 million in lost wages.

"Claimant was not working out on his own," the grievance states, per Pro Football Talk. "Claimant was working out as expressly and/or impliedly authorized and/or instructed by Respondent's agents, including but not limited to the instructions and/or direction of the coach of Respondent and/or other agents of Respondent. Claimant was working out with other players on the team at the facility and mentoring younger players as requested and/or expressly and/or impliedly authorized by Respondent through its agent and/or agents."

The NFL declined to comment.

