The Broncos said goodbye to one of their all-time great players. What's the takeaway on the Von Miller trade?

Monday marked the end of an era in the Mile High City. In spite of a Denver Broncos’ 17-10 victory over the Washington Football Team, general manager George Paton woke up and decided the best direction for the team going forward was to trade legendary pass rusher Von Miller.

Miller, who is destined to one day end up in the Broncos’ Ring of Fame and very likely in the Pro Football Hall of Fame as well, is now on his way to the Los Angeles Rams where he will join Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey.

In exchange for Miller's services in what remains of the 2021 season, the Rams sent their 2022 second and third-round draft picks to the Broncos. While those picks will likely be on the back end of each of those rounds, the additional two picks in the top-100 of next year's draft will give Paton and the Broncos flexibility.

In order to obtain those picks from the Rams, the Broncos did agree to cover $9 million of Miller’s remaining $9.7 million contract this season, per multiple reports.

What it Means

This trade means a multitude of things for the Broncos going forward, both in regard to the 2021 season as well as years to come. First and foremost, this move creates opportunities for young players on the Broncos’ roster.

With arguably his best game of the season against Washington, Malik Reed is now guaranteed a large role going forward this season. The Broncos should also see an uptick in snaps for rookie Jonathon Cooper as well as the recently-acquired Stephen Weatherly.

None of these players are Miller, obviously, but each looked like he had the ability to contribute as a pass rusher for the rest of this season while gathering experience going forward.

Unfortunately, this move not only signifies the end of Miller in Denver but it also puts to bed the possibility of the Broncos' “grand vision” of fielding two dominant pass rushers in tandem from happening. Denver always hoped to get Miller paired with former fifth overall pick Bradley Chubb again after just one season together in 2018 in which the duo totaled 26.5 sacks combined.

Given rather dreadful circumstances brought on by the injury bug in successive years, the duo was never healthy enough at the same time to be on the field together from 2019 on. We will never know what might have been if both had been able to stay healthy together over the last three-and-a-half seasons.

With this trade likely has implications that stretch beyond 2021, perhaps it would be wisest to limit Chubb as much as possible the rest of this season to guarantee he is as healthy as he can be entering next season.

Ominous Harbinger for Fangio & Co.

While Vic Fangio and his staff are still coaching the Broncos, a team does not sell its best pass rusher at .500 unless that team is also 'selling' on the future of its current staff. The writing appears to be on the wall for Fangio, OC Pat Shurmur, and DC Ed Donatell in Denver.

A team simply would not sell on such an impactful defensive piece if it was buying in on this season. Given that we knew 2021 was essentially a “get into the playoffs or else” year for this coaching staff, barring an absolutely miraculous turnaround from this team, Paton is signally where his head is at right now trading away Miller.

While it's likely that Paton doesn’t fully believe in this staff, nor expects the team to make much of a run through the rest of this season, the addition of two top-100 picks in the 2022 draft should really help out the Broncos going forward. With a new coaching staff very likely in place next season, the addition of those two premium-round picks should be a solid selling point to any coach interviewing for the Broncos’ coaching vacancy (assuming Fangio is gone following this season).

Being able to pitch to a coach that a squad can add two additional top-100 picks to accumulate players that fit that coach’s scheme and vision can only make this team look more appealing. Furthermore, the addition of those picks in the 2022 draft gives Paton and the Broncos more highly valued assets they could use to maneuver — or make a big trade for a quarterback in the offseason.

This move doesn’t guarantee either of those things will happen but Denver is now afforded the opportunity to be more flexible and a larger player in the market than it could have been prior to this trade.

Good for Von

It is sad to see Miller’s time in Denver come to an end, but at the same time, it’s hard not to be a little happy for him given how poor the recent Broncos teams have been. Going to Los Angeles to play with Donald and Ramsey, as well as a great offense led by head coach Sean McVay and QB Matthew Stafford, has to be bittersweet for Miller and perhaps for Broncos Country in too.

Still, being able to acquire a 2022 second and third-rounder for a 32-year-old pass rusher with half a year of control left on his contract was a tough but frugal move by the Broncos.

Von may not suit up for Denver ever again, but he will be a Bronco for life.

