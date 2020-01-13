Mile High Huddle
Reaction Pours in After Broncos Fire Scangarello, Target Pat Shurmur as new Offensive Coordinator

MHH Staff

Less than two weeks removed from the end-of-season press conference in which Vic Fangio revealed that he had no plans to make any changes to his coaching staff, the Denver Broncos shocked the Mile High City by firing offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello on Sunday. 

Scangarello had just completed his first year as Broncos' OC after spending the previous two seasons as the Niners' QBs Coach. While Scangarello's offense in Denver was inconsistent and often lackluster, the first-year coordinator wasn't exactly dealt the best hand personnel-wise. 

The Broncos initially rolled with Joe Flacco at quarterback, while starting off the season with the prized free-agent Ja'Wuan James at right tackle. James didn't last two full series in the season-opener, while Flacco would lead the Broncos to a 2-6 start before suffering a season-ending neck injury. 

With rookie second-rounder Drew Lock still on injured reserve, Scangarello scrambled, having no choice but to roll with Brandon Allen who would go on to start his first NFL game in Week 9 vs. Cleveland. The spark Allen provided the Broncos lasted all of six quarters and after three games, the team had seen enough. 

Enter Lock. 

Scangarello's offense improved modestly from Week 13 on with the significantly more dynamic Lock under center but outside of Week 14's 38-24 shellacking of the Texans, the Broncos still couldn't sustain a consistent offensive product. Lock flashed that big arm and potential in spades — finishing 4-1 as a starter — but the feeling outside the building was that Scangarello would need more time to acclimate to being an NFL play-caller. 

Inside the building, apparently Coach Fangio wasn't willing to wait. Or more specifically, Fangio was willing to wait exactly as long as it would take for more experienced NFL offensive coordinators to be made available on the job market. As soon as Fangio saw the opportunity to upgrade the OC position, he took it. Scangarello was dispatched. 

“After a lot of consideration and discussion after the season, I determined that a change at offensive coordinator ultimately would be best for our team,” Fangio said via press release. “We need to do everything we can to get better—in all areas—as we start working toward next year.

“Rich is a bright coach with a great future ahead of him. I appreciate all of his hard work and thank him for his contributions to the Broncos.”

All signs point to former Giants head coach Pat Shurmur becoming the new OC in Denver. And suffice to say, Broncos Country is still reeling from Sunday's roller coaster ride.

Media Reacts 

Crystal Ball (Tweet from Dec. 4)

Broncos Fan Reaction a Mixed Bag

Broncos Country is understandably skeptical that the rug got pulled out from under Scangarello after just one year. Considering that Shurmur, if indeed he is the next hire, will be the Broncos' fifth OC in as many years, the fanbase is feeling a little punchdrunk. 

What were your thoughts on Sunday's whirlwind? Sound off in the comment section below. 

