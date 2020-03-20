Reaction Pours in After Broncos' Sign RB Melvin Gordon to Two-Year, $16M Deal

The Denver Broncos reportedly signed sixth-year running back Melvin Gordon to a two-year, $16 million deal on Friday. With $13.5M guaranteed, Gordon becomes a top-5 highest-paid RB in the league.

Meanwhile, the Broncos have a Pro Bowl incumbent RB coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons in Phillip Lindsay. With so many needs still stretching across the roster, fans and media alike are questioning the wisdom of paying $8M APY to a soon-to-be 27-year-old RB coming off a down year in L.A.

GM John Elway's free-agent moves up to this point have been roundly lauded. Elway showed restraint by backing out on the D.J. Reader proliferation and persuasive savvy by acquiring two Pro Bowl defenders on the trade market for relative peanuts.

This move, however, is going to earn Elway some raised eyebrows at best and some upset fans at worst. Starting with the media, check out the best reactions to the Broncos signing Gordon.

Bottom Line

The analytics aren't kind when it comes to the wisdom of paying an RB big money on a second contract. That doesn't mean there aren't exceptions to the rule.

Unfortunately, in order for this move to really pay dividends for the Broncos, Gordon is going to have break past the mean and be that exception. With a creative play-caller in Pat Shurmur who knows how to get the most of his RBs, there's a reason to be optimistic in Gordon and Lindsay forging a potent one-two punch.

The silver-lining takeaway for fans should be this; the Broncos are pushing all of their chips in on Drew Lock, giving him every conceivable weapon to succeed.

I expect Elway to only continue adding to Lock's arsenal. Maybe not in free agency but in the draft, the Broncos will add another dynamic wide receiver (or two) and are expected to do so at pick 15 in the first round.

The cap implications of the Gordon deal might not be forgiving, especially from a return-on-investment perspective, but you know Lock smiled when the news broke across the wire. Perhaps fans should take their cue accordingly.

