Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Recapping the 11 Roster Moves Broncos Made to Cut Down to 79 Players

Chad Jensen

The Denver Broncos roster now sits at 79 players after the team waived eight guys,  released two vets, and saw one veteran opt-out due to the pandemic. Here's a quick recap, all in one place, of all 11 roster moves. 

Waived 

Riley Neal | QB: Neal played college ball at Vanderbilt and was signed to be a camp arm with the highest possible ceiling being a No. 3-caliber QB if he could unseat Brett Rypien. Alas, due to the pandemic, Neal will never get the chance, at least not in Denver. 

Tre' Crawford | LB: Crawford was signed to a futures deal back in January. He simply wasn't afforded the chance to bond or gel with his coaches, thanks to the entire on-field portion of the Offseason Training Program being canceled this year.  

Kelvin McKnight | WR: Signed as a college free-agent last year, McKnight was a smallish slot receiver with returner upside. He'll have to hope to land elsewhere. 

Khalfani Muhammad | RB: This one will disappoint some fans. Viewed as a 'Phillip Lindsay-lite', Muhammad shined during the 2019 preseason. Although it wasn't enough to make the 53-man roster, it was enough to stick with the organization for more than a year. 

Kahani Smith | S: Signed as a futures project late last season, Smith was another victim of the pandemic.

Shakial Taylor | CB: Taylor offered some intrigue when the team added him off waivers in November of last season. Alas, the coaches had enough exposure to the player since last fall in order to make a confident decision, though it's still an unfortunate development because, in a traditional NFL summer, you never know what sort of opportunity preseason snaps could have afforded him. 

Nico Falah | C: Arriving as a waiver claim in late 2018, Falah suffered a season-ending lower-leg injury in the summer of 2019 and now he's out the door. The Broncos are stout on the interior offensive line and have some depth following the draft. 

Zimari Manning | WR: Hailing from the small-school Tarleton State, not much is known about the undrafted rookie save for the fact that he produced some big numbers in Division II football. 

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Released

Joel Heath | NT: A vested veteran, Heath is a former Houston Texan who brought some girth and experience to the nose tackle position but the Broncos feel they can make do with Mike Purcell. 

Jeff Heuerman | TE: The Broncos moved on from their 2015 third-round pick due to the logjam at tight end. The move freed up $3.875M on the salary cap. 

Opt-Out

Kyle Peko | DL: The fifth-year trenchman decided to opt-out of the 2020 season due to the coronvacirus. Based on his age relative health as a professional athlete, Peko himself might not be considered high-risk for COVID-19 but his wife's immune system might still be compromised in the wake of her successful battle with cancer last year. 

Understandably, Peko isn't willing to roll the dice on the chance of possibly exposing her to the bug. The Broncos gave Peko the higher-risk opt-out designation, which means he'll receive a $350K stipend for sitting out the 2020 season. 

What's Next

With the roster whittled down to 80 players, the Broncos can now move forward with training camp without having to cut the team into two squads and walk the convoluted high wire of basically running two different teams. The Broncos are 10 players fewer than they were but at least the team can attack what will be a very unique training camp on a united front. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Erick Trickel
Erick Trickel

Editor

I'd say Heath wasnt really a nose tackle. Barely played there for Houston (2 snaps only) with his usage coming as a 3 and 5 tech and he didnt have the build for it. Too tall with not enough weight.

Luke Patterson
Luke Patterson

My heart goes out to these young players who received their walking papers yesterday. Under normal circumstances, they could've had more of an opportunity to earn a roster spot. Hopefully they can get another opportunity at another time!

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Drew Lock Explains the Unique Challenges of Bonding with Broncos Rookie WRs, Building Chemistry

Drew Lock is trying to get on the same page with his new wide receivers. But the pandemic has complicated it.

Chad Jensen

by

Denverkewl

Broncos Join Kareem Jackson in Blasting PFF for Questionable Take

Pro Football Focus didn't just garner derision from a player but from the team as well.

Chad Jensen

by

ErickTrickel

Broncos Release Veteran TE Jeff Heuerman

The Broncos have moved on from Jeff Heuerman.

Chad Jensen

by

Chilly303

John Elway Says There Have Been 'Some Rumblings' About Other Broncos Opting Out of 2020 Season 'But Nothing Yet'

Although the Broncos have had just one player opt out of the 2020 season due the pandemic, GM John Elway has heard 'rumblings' about a 'couple guys'.

Chad Jensen

by

Coffeedude1234567

Drew Lock's Approach to 2020? No Excuses

The Broncos young starting quarterback isn't looking for an easy way out or excuse as to why the pandemic should hinder the progress of his career. And that's telling.

Chad Jensen

by

BuckinBronco

Bradley Chubb Reveals his Mile High Expectations for the Broncos Defense in 2020

The Broncos are looking to build on their defensive accomplishments from Vic Fangio's first year in Denver. Bradley Chubb's expectations for the defense in 2020 are a Mile High.

Chad Jensen

by

BuckinBronco

Drew Lock & Courtland Sutton are Cooking up a Top-Secret TD Celebration to Debut in 2020

What do Drew Lock and Courtland Sutton have in mind for their new touchdown celebration in 2020?

Chad Jensen

10 Camp Battles with Biggest Implications on Broncos 2020 Season

It's time to focus on the key position battles poised to be fought in Broncos camp.

Chad Jensen

by

Thomas Hall

Vic Fangio Provides Stock Report on Garett Bolles as Training Camp Starts

Does Garett Bolles have the upper hand in his battle with Elijah Wilkinson for the starting left tackle job? Vic Fangio provided an update on Bolles' trajectory.

KeithCummings

by

broncofan55555

Only Two Broncos Land on NFL's Top 100 Players of 2020 List

Suffice to say, the Broncos were not well-represented on this year's Top 100 list. Was Denver given a fair shake? Who was snubbed?

Chad Jensen

by

Chilly303