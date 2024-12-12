Broncos CB Riley Moss Misses Practice, Unlikely to Play vs. Colts
The Denver Broncos are preparing to face the Indianapolis Colts in a playoff-implicating matchup at Empower Field without the services of starting cornerback Riley Moss.
Moss, battling a knee injury, did not practice Wednesday as the team returned from its bye week, and "it wouldn't seem likely" he's active versus the Colts on Sunday, 9NEWS' Mike Klis reported.
"He was working on side, though, a good sign he’ll return at some point," added Klis.
Moss has been sidelined since Nov. 24 after suffering an MCL injury in Denver's win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The second-year corner missed the following game, a 41-32 victory against the Cleveland Browns during which the secondary badly struggled in his absence.
The Browns racked up a staggering 475 passing yards, with former Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy accounting for nearly half of that total. Jeudy routinely burned veteran CB Levi Wallace, who started in Moss' stead and was eventually benched for rookie Kris Abrams-Draine.
"Plays got made on me and I didn’t make plays. Simple as that," Wallace told reporters Wednesday. "Can’t blame anyone else. … This is the NFL. You go through good, go through bad. This was the worst game I ever played in my life. I flush it.”
Assuming Moss is ruled out, some combination of Abrams-Draine, Wallace, and Damarri Mathis should pick up the slack opposite Patrick Surtain II against the Colts' 26th-ranked passing offense, averaging just 192.7 yards per game.
Relatedly, Broncos safety Brandon Jones, who left in the second half of the Browns contest, was listed as a limited practice participant with an abdomen injury.
