On one of his most recent social media posts, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson signaled that he hears the doubters and cynics.

"I’m used to the doubt," Wilson wrote on Twitter. "I’m used the work too…"

One of those doubters is The Athletic's Larry Holder, who recently took to the airwaves to unload all of his misgivings and skepticism about Wilson's move to the Mile High City.

"Russell Wilson—sure he has the cache—but I do think that something is off with him. And I'm wondering if a change of venue will help. Maybe it will help. But I do think that he's a different style of quarterback—he's a guy that's always got to improvise. I'm not totally sold on Denver just because Russell Wilson is there. I think that they've got question marks. There's a reason why you're moving on from Russell Wilson. You don't move on from a guy if you're not ready to do it. I know there was a burned bridge between Seattle and Russell Wilson at that point, so you move on, but still, I'm not totally buying in that Russell Wilson is going to bring Denver to the promised land. In terms of even just winning the division, I'm not totally sold on that right now."

It's the ol' philosophy of 'No team gets out of the franchise quarterback business willingly.' Meaning, that there must be something wrong with Wilson, and the Seattle Seahawks were wise enough to see it, unloading him in exchange for a grip of draft picks and players.

Yeah, nah.

Wilson has been in the NFL for 10 years. He's earned a Pro Bowl nod in nine of them.

The Seahawks failed to reach the playoffs only twice during Wilson's decade-long reign of dominance. Last season was one of the exceptions, which is why media types like Holder have suddenly grabbed their pitchforks.

The NFL is a what-have-you-done-for-me-lately league and last year, Wilson produced one of his most lackluster campaigns. But it's important to remember that a.) he was injured, and b.) the Seahawks were a bad team.

Yes, the bridges between Wilson and the Seahawks had been torched, but the veteran quarterback was tired of his team not building around him and hanging him out to dry year in and year out.

The Broncos aren't going to make that same mistake. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett is structuring this whole enchilada around Wilson's talents, a philosophical endeavor that the quarterback never had the benefit of receiving during his time in Seattle.

Wilson and the Broncos still have a lot to prove. But considering his accomplishments and all the obstacles he's overcome, anyone selling a 33-year-old Wilson short will rue that decision in the final analysis.

Let the NFL world continue to sleep on the Broncos. Perfect.

