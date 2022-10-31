The Denver Broncos offense is a work in progress, but certain spark plugs are firing into life in the nick of time, as evidenced by the team's 21-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars across the pond.

Just as quickly as pass-catching tight end Albert Okwuegbunam has fallen out of the picture, rookie Greg Dulcich has exploded into view. The shot in the arm is considerable for the spluttering Broncos' offense, especially with Dulcich currently averaging 60.2 yards receiving per game.

It's what the doctor ordered for quarterback Russell Wilson, who knows Dulcich has what it takes to perform at the elite level.

“He's been really special," Wilson said post-game in London. "When I first threw the ball to him the first day—you known when you've thrown as many footballs as I've thrown for as many years as you've thrown it, the first three throws you can tell, okay, he's got it. There's something to it. He's definitely got some freakish ability."

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Broncos head ead coach Nathaniel Hackett pulled the plug on Okwuegbunam for Dulcich, which was risky because the rookie had just recovered from a lingering hamstring injury that cost him most of the preseason. That being said, the more you hear coach Hackett talk about Dulcich, it's obvious the Broncos truly believe he is on a trajectory toward becoming a complete tight end.

“I'll tell you, his blocking ability has really helped us because he strains," Hackett said in London. "He's not a killer over there. He's not going to—something you want to major in, but I think his ability to be able to block in the run game and then his ability to go down the field both vertically and in that intermediate zone is really impressive."

That's not all Dulcich can do, obviously.

"He can catch the ball," Hackett continued. "Russ is starting to get a nice flow with him, and he's got great hair, too, which is always impressive. So I think watching him come in, especially after not playing football for so long and having to do that, again, I give him and Jake Moreland, his coach, so much credit on getting him ready to be able to contribute right away.”

Trust in what the rookie can deliver is only going to rise, especially after how he featured so heavily on the Broncos' crucial 98-yard scoring drive in the third quarter at Wembley Stadium.

“Yeah, we went into the huddle and told the guys, 'Hey, listen, we are going to go 98 yards right now. Believe in it. Believe in it. Believe in it,'” Wilson said. “First play, Dulcich makes a great catch, gets 15, 20 yards. Next thing you know, we caught that momentum and just went all the way down the field. That was a huge drive for us.”

Despite missing the first five games of this season, the former UCLA product is on pace to break Noah Fant's rookie yardage record for receiving by a Broncos tight end. When you factor in how new Dulcich is to the NFL, it's astonishing that he might end up being the extra boost the Broncos have needed to go on a winning streak.

Follow Keith on Twitter @KeithC_NFL.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Get your Broncos tickets from SI Tickets HERE!