Broncos HC Teases Plan for Russell Wilson to 'Take Some Shots'

Barring any unexpected setbacks, Russell Wilson will be back on the field on Sunday in London as the Denver Broncos take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

With the veteran quarterback back under center once again, it's imperative that the Broncos' offense shows some signs of life in London. Part and parcel of that equation is keeping the prized asset upright and healthy for the long run and in position to score more points.

Scoring has proved difficult for first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett and the entire Broncos coaching staff, but they're still concentrating on the basics.

“We're always trying to make it so we can get the ball out, stay in the pocket and things like that," Hackett said this week. "I think that for us, we built the game plan around him for this week to be able to be creative and do different things. [We want] to be able to protect him, and at the same time, take advantage of different things that the defense might give us. Regardless, it's going to take all of us to be able to get after this team because they're a really good football team."

Hackett now sounds like he might be ready to tinker with the offense on some level, as the Broncos attempt to find something that works. Maintaining the status quo has been Hackett's company line thus far, and it's baffled fans, but sooner or later, the Broncos must adapt or die.



With the season truly on the line, the pressure to fix things is getting heavy. Finding any kind of positives will be important, and how Wilson started the Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Chargers is something Hackett feels the Broncos can build upon.

“Just focusing on those basics and those fundamentals. I think that's what we did great in that beginning," Hackett explained. "He was able to get some completions early. He had a bunch of them in a row. I think that it was about nine or 10 in a row to a bunch of different guys. We just want to continue that. We want to spread the ball around; we want to be efficient and take the shots when we can take them."

Taking shots sounds like music to the Broncos Country's ears, but don't hold your breath, unfortunately.

