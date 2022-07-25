The new era of Denver Broncos football officially kicks off in two days' time. The Broncos launch training camp on Wednesday, July 27, and the fans aren't the only ones sounding the horn.

Veteran quarterback Russell Wilson sent a big message to the fans on Monday, fueling the scrutiny and hype all the more.

Wilson arrived in Denver via trade from the Seattle Seahawks this past spring. He's coming off a very successful 10-year tenure in Seattle, where he earned nine Pro Bowl selections and led his team to the playoffs in all but two seasons. Wilson's Seahawks defeated the Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII in what was only his second NFL season.

Just last week, Wilson leaked images of his new cleats featuring a tease of sorts. Stitched, apparently, onto his orange cleats was an image of the Lombardi Trophy and the phrase, '4th coming soon.'

If nothing else, the Broncos' new quarterback is confident. But it's more than that. Wilson is ambitious, and he's unafraid to display his lofty goals for the world to see.

Indeed, if Wilson were to lead the Broncos to a World Championship, it would be the team's fourth Lombardi Trophy. The soon-to-be 34-year-old QB says he wants to continue playing for at least another decade and envisions himself playing out his NFL career in the Mile High City.

On the doorstep of a new season, it's not about winning the division, or beating the Kansas City Chiefs, or simply avoiding humiliation anymore. Wilson aims to win it all.

If faith truly precedes the miracle, it would seem that the Broncos' franchise quarterback has enough belief, with some to spare.

