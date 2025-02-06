Broncos HC Sean Payton Doesn't Sound Desperate About Adding WRs
The Denver Broncos rebuild is significantly further along than anyone could have possibly hoped compared to the expectation a year ago. The Broncos appear to have a long-term franchise quarterback in Bo Nix, and the offensive line is a top 5-10 unit in the league with four of the five starters locked up for multiple seasons.
Vance Joseph was able to squeeze a lot of juice out of mid-round picks and bargain-bin signings (and capitalize on Patrick Surtain II's ability) and field one of the top five defenses in football last season.
Of course, the Broncos have areas on the roster that still need addressing, but it wouldn’t be shocking to say this team is one good offseason away from potentially contending in the AFC, especially with more growth from Nix.
The Broncos currently lack talent and proven commodities at the skill positions. Head coach Sean Payton has now talked multiple times about the Broncos needing to add pass-catching talent at running back and/or tight end, and on the surface, they also appear to need another wide receiver to pair with Courtland Sutton.
That seemed to be the assumption of Kay Adams of the Up & Adams Show during her interview with Payton leading up to the Super Bowl. Discussing the “musts, needs, and wants” for the Broncos roster, Adams asserted that adding a veteran wide receiver might fall under the first category (musts).
However, Payton didn’t really seem to agree. Wide receiver might be a “need” for Denver, but according to Payton, the room is full of exciting, young talent.
"I think a veteran wide receiver fits in a ‘need,'" Payton told Adams. "I would say we're stronger there than some would think. Devaughn Vele, Troy Franklin. There’s a number of receivers that we drafted a year ago… There will be a few other positions."
Further discussing the wide receiver room in the interview, Payton gushed about 2023 second-round wide receiver and returner Marvin Mims Jr. Coming off a second consecutive All-Pro season as a returner, the Broncos really appeared to figure out how to utilize Mims best over the second half of the season.
Through the first 10 games of the season, Mims only accumulated seven receptions on 19 targets, 69 receiving yards, and zero touchdowns. However, over the final seven games of the season, Mims had 28 receptions (31 targets) for 434 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Payton glowed, highlighting the Broncos' mindset on the reverse touchdown for Mims on the first drive vs. Kansas City in Week 18.
"I would say one player we saw grow exponentially this year would be Marvin Mims," Payton told Adams. "We saw him as a great returner a year ago, a Pro Bowl returner, and there was a series of games this year where this player as a receiver just got better and better and better… He’s one of those elite players with the ball in his hands. So if he’s an elite returner, let’s create a ‘return’ on offense."
The Broncos undoubtedly need additional firepower on the offensive side of the football. It does appear that while the Broncos and Payton would very much like an additional wide receiver, the team is overall pretty happy with Sutton to go with the hopeful youth of Vele and Franklin.
Wide receiver is a valuable enough position that, of course, the Broncos will consider options, like Cooper Kupp if the Los Angeles Rams release him or value him in a trade at an agreeable price, but taking Payton’s remarks at face value, perhaps a wide receiver isn’t as dire of a need as many would believe from a surface-level view of the roster.
