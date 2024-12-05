Broncos RB Jaleel McLaughlin Commended for Performance vs. Browns
Do the Denver Broncos have a new leader in their ever-rotating backfield?
Speaking after Monday's game versus Cleveland, Broncos head coach Sean Payton heaped praise on running back Jaleel McLaughlin who paced the club in rushing amid its thrilling 42-31 victory.
“He played well," Payton told reporters. "We felt like some of the wide zone stuff and tosses were going to be good. He had a lot of good runs. Part of it was the scheme that was successful, or a couple of schemes we have seen other teams have success with that we had success with as well. All in all, it was good.”
Displaying consistent explosion, McLaughlin converted 14 carries into a season-high 84 yards (6.0 yards per tote) against the Browns. The rest of the Broncos' offense — including RBs Javonte Williams and Audric Estime — accounted for just 22 ground yards as the former undrafted free agent proved the superior option.
“I think they did a great job today. They caught us in some things today," Browns cornerback Greg Newsome said.
Thanks to Payton, and by design, the Broncos' RB hierarchy is among the muddiest in the NFL. One week, Williams is the bellcow. The next, they're trying to feed the rookie Estime. Before that, they were funneling snaps to Tyler Badie. It's consistently inconsistent — at best.
Payton's comments suggest McLaughlin will hang onto the RB1 title when Denver emerges from its bye to face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15. Unless he doesn't.
