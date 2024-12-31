Sean Payton Likes Broncos' 'Grit' With Playoffs on the Line
The second-guessing of Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton for deciding against going for the would-be game-winning two-point conversion last Saturday has reached viral proportions. If the Broncos ultimately capitulate and miss the playoffs, we'll be talking about how Payton didn't put the Cincinnati Bengals away when he had the chance and long into the offseason.
Week 18 finds the Broncos installed as early 10-point favorites against the best Kansas City Chiefs backups money can buy, but that's mainly due to Patrick Mahomes being rested for the playoffs. Suddenly faced with a fair degree of criticism and adversity, Payton is relying on the internal fortitude that got his team to the point of playoff qualification to hold sway.
"I like the grit on this team, and I like the leadership on this team," Payton said on Monday. "I think these guys will respond appropriately."
Long has Payton lauded the grit and determination his team showed him from the start of training camp. Heaven knows, he worked hard to unearth it.
Now that the Broncos need to dip into their reserve tanks to get over the finishing line and secure the No. 7 seed in the AFC playoffs, Payton's message to the team is to keep fighting.
"I told [the team] after the game, I said, 'This is part of it. We don't get to choose,'" Payton said. "You guys have seen the big sign when you enter the locker room area. You have to keep fighting."
As far as Payton is concerned, there remains a clear and present danger when you're playing against the super-hungry Kansas City backups this coming Sunday afternoon in Denver. Years of experience have also taught him that it's best to prepare position-by-position so everyone holds the key to securing the vital last win required.
"I think you have to approach it like you're seeing starters at these positions," Payton said. "I think you're looking at the scheme relative to the game plan, and then planning on seeing the player that you're watching on film. If someone else is in that spot, then so be it."
Perhaps the reality check of the past two weeks was timely. After all, it's only because the Broncos have punched above their weight that we're even in a position to second-guess Payton this intensively. It's also noteworthy that five of the Broncos' seven losses have come against truly elite NFL quarterbacks in Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, and twice when faced with Justin Herbert.
Keeping everything in context is crucial, but so is not letting Carson Wentz join that list of signal-callers who have slayed the Broncos this season.
