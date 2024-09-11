Payton Had 'Overall Solid' Impression of Broncos S Brandon Jones
Week 1 marked the debut not only of rookie quarterback Bo Nix but also a handful of new Denver Broncos players. Among them is starting safety Brandon Jones, who in March signed a three-year, $20 million free-agent contract.
Jones returned in time for Sunday's opener against the Seahawks after suffering a nagging hamstring injury in training camp that held him out of the preseason. The former Dolphin played 69% of the team's defensive snaps — 46 total — notching four solo tackles amid the 26-20 loss.
It was an "overall solid" first impression, according to head coach Sean Payton.
"We were kind of pleased with, call it, his re-entry into a game," Payton told reporters Monday. "I mentioned during the week, it was a little concerning. The worry is also a reoccurrence of an injury with someone who maybe hadn’t played as much. He’s really smart mentally, and he’ll be able to clean off some of the rust. Overall was pleased.”
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Jones, 26, was among three Broncos safeties to see action at Seattle; fellow starter PJ Locke compiled four tackles and a pass deflection while backup JL Skinner chipped in a tackle. The secondary as a whole surrendered just 158 passing yards across 15 drives.
"Honestly, I feel like this was a great teaching point for us, because there were some goods and some bads, some highs and lows," said cornerback Patrick Surtain II, who held Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf to 29 receiving yards. "But at the end of the day we know what time of team we is, and this is a special team."
Jones and company will get somewhat of a reprieve Sunday when they make their 2024 home debut versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, whose offense managed a scant 133 passing yards in last week's victory over Atlanta.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!