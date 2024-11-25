Broncos HC Sean Payton on Zach Allen Injury: 'Should Be Fine'
Denver Broncos defensive end Zach Allen suffered a heel injury in practice last week and was ruled inactive for Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Allen was spotted at Allegiant Stadium with a boot covering his right foot, sparking concern over a potential extended absence.
Head coach Sean Payton tamped those worries on Monday.
"We should be fine there," Payton told reporters. "I'm not going to hit any injuries today. But we should be fine there."
A $45 million free-agent acquisition last year, Allen has been one of the most dominant NFL interior defenders this season, pacing the field in total pass rushes (389) while tying for eighth in quarterback pressures (46).
His 12 tackles-for-loss is tied for first among the Broncos defense, and his five sacks are tied for third.
“I don’t want to use the comparison, he plays a different position than [Saints DE] Cameron Jordan, but they remind me of each other in their respective positions in that they play with really good stamina," Payton said of Allen in October. "It’s hard to do. It’s like you’re wrestling. When Play 48 is the same as Play 3, just the consistency in a position where we do have a rotation, it’s important because every play is like a six-second wrestling match. It’s tiring. There’s discipline, and then there’s a skill set. Those are traits that remind me of Cam. Cam played more the end, but those are really good traits.”
With Allen down, Broncos DL Eyioma Uwazurike and Jordan Jackson received an uptick in snaps versus the Raiders — and would continue to if the former remains sidelined.
Allen's status will continue to be monitored as Denver readies for a Week 13 home meeting with the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football.
