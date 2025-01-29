Senior Bowl | Day 2: Five Key Takeaways
The Denver Broncos had staff on hand for the second day of Senior Bowl practices. So, while the Broncos look to fill some coaching vacancies, they are also looking for players to help turn this team into a contender.
With Day 2 in the books, what did we learn? Let's dive into the key takeaways of the day.
Physicality & Intensity Improved
This was a note from Day 1, but practices lacked energy and intensity until the best-on-best reps closed the day. That wasn’t the case on Day 2.
Both teams had good energy, tempo, intensity, and physicality, which helped make Wednesday's practice a great day.
Big School OL Step Up
As Small School OL Continue to Shine...
On Tuesday, I wrote about the small school offensive linemen shining, and they kept it up on Day 2. However, they were joined by multiple bigger school offensive linemen on both teams.
Anthony Belton (North Carolina State) and Jalen Rivers (Miami) had a good Day 1 for the National team, and on Day 2, Ozzy Trapilo (Boston College), Caleb Rogers (Texas Tech), and Jalen Travis (Iowa State joined them.
The American Team saw Jonah Savaiinaea (Arizona), Emery Jones (LSU), and Miles Frazier (LSU) all step up. One of the stars of the day was Willie Lampkin II (North Carolina), who handled business, which will help him after measuring out as small as he did.
Some Separation in the QBs
Before sounding off with a “The Broncos don’t need a quarterback” refrain, the team does need to keep an eye out for a potential backup option, and this class can oblige. The big storyline for the Senior Bowl is about who ends up QB3 with Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss), the favorite, but in team drills, there were some issues relaying the plays.
Jalen Milroe's (Alabama) NFL future may not be at quarterback due to accuracy issues, sailing a five-yard pass and then being about 10 yards short on an intermediate pass. Riley Leonard (Notre Dame) is in the running with the other two for QB3, and they're all on the American Team, so we got to see them one after the other. Leonard had some hiccups but had the best day in that group.
Tyler Shough (Louisville), pronounced “Shuck,” led the National team, while Dillon Gabriel (Oregon) continued to do well with his placement. However, Canadian Taylor Elgersma (Laurier) continues to be enticing as he adjusts to the American game. Gabriel is in the running for QB3, but he seems squarely behind the American Team QBs, where Leonard and Dart pull away from Milroe.
Big Defensive Plays as Offense Cleans up Snap Miscues
On the first day of practice, the center-quarterback snap exchange was problematic. Although there were still some issues on Day 2, it was far cleaner, as it these quarterbacks and centers get accustomed to under-center snaps.
It was good to see things get cleaned up. While there are typically issues on the first day as the center and quarterback have to adjust to each other, I'm not sure it's ever been this bad.
While the offense cleaned it up, the defense made some big plays, primarily Quincy Riley (Lousiville). Three or four passes were broken up, including a dropped pick-six, which immediately led to pushups for the culprit.
Upton Strong (Western Kentucky) had a big day, rising to face some challenging matchups, including Jake Bech (TCU), one of the better receivers for the American Team. Hunter Wohler (Wisconsin) continues to be a force as a safety.
Mac McWilliams (UCF) had another good day, while Maxwell Hairston (Kentucky) answered the question as to whether he can handle man coverage responsibilities.
RBs & TEs Shine
A few guys had a good first day of practice, but on Day 2, it was like everyone stood out. Marcus Yarns (Delaware) is extremely quick and runs good routes with some snaps in his breaks, as is Brashard Smith (SMU), who is more of a hybrid running back/receiver.
Devin Neal (Kansas) showed some good vision, burst, and agility in team drills, especially on one run that looked like a tackle for a loss, but he broke the defender's ankles with a jump cut and got outside. Jarquez Hunter (Auburn) and R.J. Harvey (Central Florida) have had back-to-back solid days.
Damien Martinez (Miami) has been the best back through two days despite stiff competition on the National Team. Ollie Gordon II (Oklahoma State) is a big back running purposefully. LeQuint Allen (Syracuse) is a dual-type back, and Woody Marks (USC) has consistently been a runner and receiver.
At tight end, Harold Fannin Jr (Bowling Green) is a smooth route runner and hard to stick with in coverage. Terrance Ferguson (Oregon) ran clean routes, and Elijah Arroyo (Miami) is smooth, athletic, tough, and has been the best tight end in Mobile. Even Gavin Batholomew (Pitt) and Moliki Matavao (UCLA) have had some shining moments on the National Team.
Jake Briiningstool (Clemson) was unstoppable on the American Team as a receiver, and Mason Taylor (LSU) continues to do well in all phases. Jackson Hawes (Georgia Tech) has been a letdown as a receiver, but he is the best blocker in Mobile.
