Report: Broncos Interested in Signing Former Seahawks LB

The Denver Broncos are hosting "several" free agents who will participate in this week's mandatory minicamp on a "tryout basis," 9News' Mike Klis reported Monday.

The group includes former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin, who has 46 games of NFL experience, primarily on special teams. A 2018 fifth-round pick, he's posted 25 tackles (17 solo) and six quarterback hits across 259 defensive snaps.

Griffin — whose left hand was amputated when he was four years old, the result of a congenital disorder — made 14 appearances for Seattle last season, notching his first career sack in a win over the Jets.

The twin brother of current Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Shaquill Griffin, Shaquem was a standout collegian at UCF, where he recorded 122 solo tackles, 33.5 TFLs, 18.5 sacks, 16 pass deflections, four forced fumbles, and three sacks from 2013-17.

"Griffin's physical limitation should be discussed as it pertains to areas like tackle disengagement and consistency of finishing, but his instincts, play speed and technique have all been major factors in helping him thrive at his position," NFL.com draft expert Lance Zierlein wrote in 2018. "His upfield burst as an edge blitzer and his range as a tackler are two strengths that NFL teams could capitalize on. Griffin could hear his name on day three of the draft, but if not, his competitive spirit and playmaking talent give him a shot to make a roster at some point in his career."

If signed, Griffin, 25, is expected to transition to full-time edge rusher. He would join a crowded OLB room in Denver, which boasts Von Miller, Bradley Chubb, Malik Reed, and rookie Jonathon Cooper at the position.

