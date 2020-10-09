SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Shelby Harris Calls Out NFL for 'Punishing' Broncos by Rescheduling Week 5 for Monday

Chad Jensen

On Thursday, the NFL informed the Denver Broncos that their Week 5 road game at the New England Patriots would be delayed 24 hours. Instead of Broncos-Patriots kicking at 2:25 MDT on Sunday, it'll begin at 3pm MDT on Monday afternoon. 

The 'flex' or reschedule — whatever you'd like to call it — came in response to the COVID-19 outbreak the Patriots have suffered of late. Star players like quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore have been quarantined, while New England has been barred from its own facilities this week in a quarantine of sorts. 

In all fairness, the NFL's decision to reschedule the game was the right one. But that's not how Shelby Harris sees it. The Broncos' defensive lineman took to Twitter to question the NFL on Thursday after the news broke. 

"Why are we getting punished when we did nothing wrong. Pats go on a bye next week and we are stuck on a short week playing the dolphins help it make sense," Harris tweeted. 

What's next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

It's an understandable criticism because the Broncos are one team that has knocked it out of the park with respect to their comprehensive and painstaking COVID-19 protocols, as well as the players' and coaches' collective resolve to abstain from 'high-risk' behavior that might inadvertently invite this virulence into their ranks. The Broncos aren't exactly being reward by the league for their discipline and good decision-making. 

But frankly, the NFL had to do something. While it's unfortunate that Denver's Week 6 homestand vs. the Miami Dolphins suddenly turns into a short turnaround, the NFL has to maintain a semblance of competitive balance in response to the vagaries of COVID-19. 

There is a random and arbitrary element to the contraction of COVID-19. It's possible for anyone to catch the bug while abstaining from 'high-risk' behavior. With regard to the Patriots, there's no reason to believe anyone within their organization did anything to invite the bug into their building. 

The silver lining for Denver is that the extra day might give a few injured players — such as quarterback Drew Lock and tight end Noah Fant — a better chance of suiting up in Week 6. The flipside is that it also makes it more likely the Patriots get Newton and Gilmore back. 

Harris and the Broncos are simply going to have to roll with the punches this year. Here's to hoping that the Football Gods can open up the windows of Football Heaven and pour the Broncos out a blessing by way of giving them back their starting quarterback for their troubles. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Von Miller Speaks Out on Rehab Goals, Addresses Future With Broncos in Cryptic Interview

Von Miller made an appearance on Denver radio on Wednesday and it was bizarre, to say the least.

Chad Jensen

by

El Chavo 88401

Broncos at Jets Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 4

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog DENvsNYJ. Can the Broncos overcome their underdog odds and get their first win of the season?

Chad Jensen

by

jammy4041

Answering if Broncos Should Take Trevor Lawrence if They Land No. 1 Overall Draft Pick

In the event that the Broncos finish with the top pick in the 2021 draft, should the team take Clemson star QB Trevor Lawrence? A look back at the history of the No. 1 overall pick might provide the answer.

BobMorris

by

Keg175

Mike Purcell's Three-Year Extension With Broncos Exemplifies NFL Perseverance & Dedication

Mike Purcell's NFL arc has seen him go from rags to veritable riches with the Broncos.

Lance Sanderson

by

broncofan55555

Broncos Update Drew Lock's Status for Week 5 Ahead of Wednesday's Practice

The Broncos are getting Drew Lock back at practice.

Chad Jensen

by

kormathaw1

Multiple NFL Stars Sound Off on Brett Rypien’s Debut Win

Brett Rypien earned some positive reviews around the NFL for his debut start last week vs. the Jets.

Chad Jensen

by

Choibake

Broncos-Patriots Week 5 Game Moved to Monday Night

The Broncos Week 5 bout at the Patriots has been moved to Monday night.

Chad Jensen

by

BroncoWilly

Here's How Broncos Will Know if Building Around Drew Lock Should Remain Top 2021 Objective

What if the Broncos don't land the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft? Should the team target a QB or continue to build around Drew Lock?

BobMorris

by

PMcGok

The Women of the NFL: Broncos Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Emily Zaler

“When you get knocked down, get right back up.”

Diandra Loux

by

OrangeCrush42

Broncos' QB Brett Rypien: 'This is Drew Lock's Team'

Brett Rypien has thrown his support completely behind Drew Lock as the leader of the Broncos.

Chad Jensen

by

toddx7