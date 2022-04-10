4 Super Bowl 50 Heroes Broncos Could Still Add in Free Agency

Skip to main content

6 Former Broncos Still Languishing on Free-Agent Market

The Broncos still have a few roster needs and there is a handful of Super Bowl 50 heroes still available the team could rekindle a relationship with.

The Denver Broncos had a whirlwind of an offseason. From acquiring nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson via trade to signing nose tackle D.J. Jones and edge rusher Randy Gregory, the Broncos were very productive in tapping into the NFL's veteran market. 

The Broncos are mostly focused on preparations for the NFL draft, but as evidenced by the re-signing of safety Kareem Jackson late last week, if GM George Paton sees an opportunity to bolster the roster with a smart, team-friendly signing, he'll take it. 

Money doesn't grow on trees, though, and the Broncos are limited by the salary cap. Over The Cap projects Denver has $14.577 million in cap space, and there's still a 2022 draft class to sign, of which the team currently holds eight selections. 

If Paton were of a mind to look at familiar, former players, like Jackson, who could be signed on the relative cheap, who's still out there languishing on the free-agent market? There are quite a few ex-Broncos, actually. 

Let's dive in.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Phillip Lindsay | RB

Miami Dolphins running back Phillip Lindsay (31) runs with the football against the New England Patriots during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Broncos are "still looking" to add depth to the running back position and Lindsay would make some sense because he wouldn't cost a lot and his experience outside of the Mile High bubble may have humbled him somewhat. By that, I mean that although Lindsay certainly views himself as starter-capable, the NFL doesn't see him that way. 

His value as a free agent is commensurate with how the league views him: as a third-down, split-carries, change-of-pace type of back. If Paton was of a mind to, he could re-sign Lindsay and pair him with Javonte Williams and Mike Boone to devastating effect. 

In his three years in Denver, Lindsay produced back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing campaigns and earned a Pro Bowl nod. We're not talking about chopped liver here. 

Emmanuel Sanders | WR

Bills receiver Emmanuel Sanders celebrates a touchdown.

It's been a wild ride for Sanders since the Broncos traded him away during the 2019 season. He has since played with a different team each year post-Denver: San Francisco, New Orleans, and, most recently, Buffalo. 

However, Sanders is 35 years old and seemed to wear out his welcome in Denver toward the end of his tenure. He'd be a handy vet to have in a pinch for Wilson, but this is a ship that likely has sailed. 

Troy Fumagalli | TE

New England Patriots tight end Troy Fumagalli (88) participates in a drill during the New England Patriots mini camp at the New England Patriots practice complex.

Denver's fifth-round pick back in 2018, Fumagalli spent 2021 in New England after the Broncos moved on. Paton is still looking at tight end depth as evidenced by the recent workout of Kyle Rudolph. 

Bringing back a guy like Fumagalli, who never really was able to make an impact as a receiver or as a blocker, is unlikely. But he'd be a body with some draft pedigree in Denver. 

Matt Paradis | C

Carolina Panthers center Matt Paradis (61) drops into pass protection against the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium.

Paradis provided Denver Pro Bowl-caliber play at center and helped win Super Bowl 50. Unfortunately, injuries derailed his career in Denver and when he signed with Carolina, that trend continued. 

Paradis suffered a torn ACL in Week 9 last season but is expected to be recovered in time to play the 2022 campaign. The Broncos have Lloyd Cushenberry III and Graham Glasgow as center options but Paradis could be re-signed on the relative cheap and would bring some veteran insurance to the room. 

Malik Jackson | DL

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Malik Jackson (97) gets the crowd pumped up on third down during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns 19

Speaking of Super Bowl 50, another hero from that game could make some sense for Denver. Jackson is still a free agent and was a 16-game starter for Cleveland last year. 

Jackson produced little by way of sacks but he's an experienced vet on the wrong side of 30 who could bolster the D-line depth in Denver. 

Chris Harris, Jr. | CB

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) reacts after intercepting the ball with safety Derwin James Jr. (33) in the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium.

The Broncos let Bryce Callahan walk and signed ex-Niner K'Waun Williams but the team's cornerback depth is still perilously thin, especially when it comes to the niche position of the slot. Harris has slowed down but as a team-friendly depth option, he could make some sense. 

However, the end of his tenure in Denver was acrimonious and while that dynamic was mostly with former GM John Elway, there might be too much water under the Harris bridge to justify what's left of his once prodigious talent. 

2022 Free Agents Still Available

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) is tied up by Denver Broncos linebacker Alexander Johnson (45) in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.

The Broncos still have multiple original free agents still out there on the open market. While it's doubtful Paton would re-sign any of these names after they've languished so long, we can't rule it out. Here's the best of that list: 

    • Alexander Johnson | LB (Denver chose Josey Jewell instead)
    • Bryce Callahan | CB (K'Waun Williams instead)
    • Eric Saubert | TE (Looking at outside options)
    • Bobby Massie | OT (Chose Tom Compton and Billy Turner instead)
    • Kenny Young | LB (See Jewell)

    Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

    Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

    Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

    Carolina Panthers center Matt Paradis (61) drops into pass protection against the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium.
    News

    4 Super Bowl 50 Heroes Broncos Could Still Add in Free Agency

    By Chad Jensen5 minutes ago
    San Francisco 49ers cornerback K'Waun Williams (24) during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Levi's Stadium.
    News

    Broncos' DB K'Waun Williams Explains Why he's 'Excited' to Play for DC Ejiro Evero

    By Keith Cummings1 hour ago
    Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99) against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
    News

    Finding Broncos: Jordan Davis | DT | Georgia

    By Lance Sanderson16 hours ago
    Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Alec Pierce (12) catches a pass in the end zone but is unable to come down with it under pressure from Houston Cougars cornerback Marcus Jones (8) in the second quarter of the American Athletic Conference Championship football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Houston Cougars at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. The Bearcats led 14-13 at the half. Houston Cougars At Cincinnati Bearcats American Athletic Conference Championship
    Draft

    Finding Broncos: Marcus Jones | CB | Houston

    By Erick Trickel18 hours ago
    Dec 28, 2021; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers offensive lineman Daniel Faalele (78) runs for a touchdown against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the first half at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    Draft

    Finding Broncos: Daniel Faalele | OT | Minnesota

    By Erick Trickel21 hours ago
    Pat Bowlen hoisted three Lombardi Trophies as owner of the Denver Broncos. Xxx Super Bowl 32 S Fbn Ca
    News

    Report: Uber-Rich Walmart Heir to Bid on Broncos Ownership

    By Keith Cummings23 hours ago
    Melvin Gordon
    News

    Report: Ravens Talking to Ex-Broncos RB Melvin Gordon About 'Potential Deal'

    By Chad JensenApr 9, 2022
    USATSI_17478851
    News

    WATCH: Russell Wilson Delivers 'First of Many' Deep Balls with Broncos

    By Zack KelbermanApr 8, 2022
    USATSI_13876827
    News

    Report: Broncos Work Out 2x Pro Bowl TE Kyle Rudolph

    By Zack KelbermanApr 8, 2022