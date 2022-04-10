4 Super Bowl 50 Heroes Broncos Could Still Add in Free Agency

The Broncos still have a few roster needs and there is a handful of Super Bowl 50 heroes still available the team could rekindle a relationship with.

The Denver Broncos had a whirlwind of an offseason. From acquiring nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson via trade to signing nose tackle D.J. Jones and edge rusher Randy Gregory, the Broncos were very productive in tapping into the NFL's veteran market.

The Broncos are mostly focused on preparations for the NFL draft, but as evidenced by the re-signing of safety Kareem Jackson late last week, if GM George Paton sees an opportunity to bolster the roster with a smart, team-friendly signing, he'll take it.

Money doesn't grow on trees, though, and the Broncos are limited by the salary cap. Over The Cap projects Denver has $14.577 million in cap space, and there's still a 2022 draft class to sign, of which the team currently holds eight selections.

If Paton were of a mind to look at familiar, former players, like Jackson, who could be signed on the relative cheap, who's still out there languishing on the free-agent market? There are quite a few ex-Broncos, actually.

Let's dive in.

Phillip Lindsay | RB Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports The Broncos are "still looking" to add depth to the running back position and Lindsay would make some sense because he wouldn't cost a lot and his experience outside of the Mile High bubble may have humbled him somewhat. By that, I mean that although Lindsay certainly views himself as starter-capable, the NFL doesn't see him that way. His value as a free agent is commensurate with how the league views him: as a third-down, split-carries, change-of-pace type of back. If Paton was of a mind to, he could re-sign Lindsay and pair him with Javonte Williams and Mike Boone to devastating effect. In his three years in Denver, Lindsay produced back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing campaigns and earned a Pro Bowl nod. We're not talking about chopped liver here. Emmanuel Sanders | WR Jamie Germano / USA TODAY NETWORK It's been a wild ride for Sanders since the Broncos traded him away during the 2019 season. He has since played with a different team each year post-Denver: San Francisco, New Orleans, and, most recently, Buffalo. However, Sanders is 35 years old and seemed to wear out his welcome in Denver toward the end of his tenure. He'd be a handy vet to have in a pinch for Wilson, but this is a ship that likely has sailed. Troy Fumagalli | TE Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports Denver's fifth-round pick back in 2018, Fumagalli spent 2021 in New England after the Broncos moved on. Paton is still looking at tight end depth as evidenced by the recent workout of Kyle Rudolph. Bringing back a guy like Fumagalli, who never really was able to make an impact as a receiver or as a blocker, is unlikely. But he'd be a body with some draft pedigree in Denver. Matt Paradis | C Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports Paradis provided Denver Pro Bowl-caliber play at center and helped win Super Bowl 50. Unfortunately, injuries derailed his career in Denver and when he signed with Carolina, that trend continued. Paradis suffered a torn ACL in Week 9 last season but is expected to be recovered in time to play the 2022 campaign. The Broncos have Lloyd Cushenberry III and Graham Glasgow as center options but Paradis could be re-signed on the relative cheap and would bring some veteran insurance to the room. Malik Jackson | DL Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK Speaking of Super Bowl 50, another hero from that game could make some sense for Denver. Jackson is still a free agent and was a 16-game starter for Cleveland last year. Jackson produced little by way of sacks but he's an experienced vet on the wrong side of 30 who could bolster the D-line depth in Denver. Chris Harris, Jr. | CB Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports The Broncos let Bryce Callahan walk and signed ex-Niner K'Waun Williams but the team's cornerback depth is still perilously thin, especially when it comes to the niche position of the slot. Harris has slowed down but as a team-friendly depth option, he could make some sense. However, the end of his tenure in Denver was acrimonious and while that dynamic was mostly with former GM John Elway, there might be too much water under the Harris bridge to justify what's left of his once prodigious talent. 2022 Free Agents Still Available Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports The Broncos still have multiple original free agents still out there on the open market. While it's doubtful Paton would re-sign any of these names after they've languished so long, we can't rule it out. Here's the best of that list:

Alexander Johnson | LB (Denver chose Josey Jewell instead)

Bryce Callahan | CB (K'Waun Williams instead)

Eric Saubert | TE (Looking at outside options)

Bobby Massie | OT (Chose Tom Compton and Billy Turner instead)

Kenny Young | LB (See Jewell)

