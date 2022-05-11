Here's Why Broncos Skipped OT & ILB in the Draft

Skip to main content

Making Sense of Broncos' Decision to Skip OT & ILB in the Draft

Why did the Broncos ignore linebacker and offensive tackle in this year's draft? Again...

Broncos Country’s opinion of GM Geroge Paton’s 2022 NFL draft class varies significantly from the year prior. After last year's draft, the consensus was that the Denver Broncos' GM hit it out of the park. 

What makes this year different in the eyes of many fans? The neglect of two positions, in particular: offensive tackle and inside linebacker. 

Offensive tackle has been a problem for the Broncos for years, especially on the right side. The names Donald Stephenson, Menelik Watson, and Bobby Massie have inspired little to no confidence over the past six seasons. 

As it stands now, the right tackle competition is between Calvin Anderson, Tom Compton, and Billy Turner, so why pass on prospects like Bernhard Raimann and Abraham Lucus when they fell right in Denver's lap? Paton greatly values arm length and ability in the run game for the tackle position, and Raimann sitting with 32-inch arms falls under the 34-inch threshold for the NFL. 

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

As for Lucus, his pass protection was solid but struggled mightily in the run game, and with the success of the Broncos' run game last year, it made it easier to pass him up, knowing he’d be a step back in that respect. Paton didn’t view either as day-one starters which is essential with Denver’s Super Bowl window wide open. Waiting for a prospect to develop rather than using resources to help the team now isn’t what the Broncos are aiming for currently.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Likewise, the inside linebacker has been a point of contention for fans. While players like Josey Jewel and Alexander Johnson were solid the past couple of seasons, fans still want a true star. Wyoming's Chad Muma was especially coveted by Broncos fans heading into the draft for his coverage ability. 

However, inside linebackers will be supplemented with defensive backs in defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero’s scheme. Rather than a linebacker running with Travis Kelce, you’ll likely see a slot safety or cornerback in that spot, decreasing value of off-ball linebacker in this defense. Paton selecting three defensive backs reinforces this idea.

Although some fans aren’t ecstatic about skipping on tackle and linebacker, it is clear that Paton is currently content with the options on the team. Fans can only trust his instincts until cleats hit the turf in September. 

Follow Dylan on Twitter @arx_d

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

In This Article (1)

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos GM George Paton introduces Nathaniel Hackett, who has agreed to terms to become the club s head coach at a press conference at UC Health Training Center.
News

Here's Why Broncos Skipped OT & ILB in the Draft

By Dylan Von Arx43 seconds ago
Russell Wilson on Fresh Start - I Came Here to Win
News

Former Super Bowl Champion Rips Wilson, Broncos to Shreds

By Zack Kelberman14 hours ago
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) works out during a Denver Broncos mini camp at UCHealth Training Center.
News

Russell Wilson Predicted to Win MVP & Broncos a Wildcard Berth by CBS Sports

By Luke Patterson21 hours ago
USATSI_16647810
News

Broncos to Play at Los Angeles Rams on Christmas Day

By Zack Kelberman22 hours ago
Nathaniel Hackett, Russell Wilson
News

Hackett Lets Slip Belief that Broncos can 'Win it All' with Russell Wilson

By Keith Cummings22 hours ago
Green Bay Packers guard Billy Turner (77) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
News

Broncos Insider Predicts Why Billy Turner Will Start at RT in 2022

By Luke PattersonMay 9, 2022
Denver Broncos inside line linebacker Kenny Young (41) and cornerback Ronald Darby (21) celebrate a play first quarter against the Washington Football Team at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Raiders Sign Broncos Free-Agent LB Kenny Young

By Zack KelbermanMay 9, 2022
Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
News

New Broncos' CB K'Waun Williams Shares Strong First Impression of Patrick Surtain II

By Chad JensenMay 9, 2022
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) runs during a Denver Broncos mini camp at UCHealth Training Center.
News

Breaking Down Broncos' 90-Man Roster Post-Draft

By Bob MorrisMay 9, 2022