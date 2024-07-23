Report: Steelers Working Out Ex-Broncos QB Ben DiNucci
In an apparent attempt to reconstruct the 2023 Denver Broncos quarterback room, the Pittsburgh Steelers are hosting QB Ben DiNucci on a free-agent workout, Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 reported Tuesday.
DiNucci was waived by the Broncos in May.
What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
DiNucci, 27, originally joined the Broncos last year following a successful stint in the XFL during which he led the now-repackaged league in attempts (374), completions (272), passing yards (2,671), and QB rushing yards (305) and ranked second in passing touchdowns (23) across 10 starts (seven wins).
A former seventh-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys, DiNucci spent the majority of the 2023 campaign on Denver's practice squad, save for emergency third-string promotions later in the year. He inked a reserve/futures contract in January.
“It’s a way for us to help a player relative to games up and games on active roster. ... It’s a way for us to help invest in someone that we want [and someone who] we see being here as a young, developmental player," Broncos coach Sean Payton said last December of DiNucci's elevation.
If signed by Pittsburgh, DiNucci would reunite with ex-Broncos QB Russell Wilson, who joined the Steelers in March and is the favorite to start the teams' Week 2 grudge match in the Mile High City.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!