On Thursday, the Pro Football Writers of America Denver chapter recognized quarterback Teddy Bridgewater with the annual Darrent Williams Good Guy Award, and safety Justin Simmons with the newly-created Demaryius Thomas Team MVP accolade.

It happened one day removed from the Denver Broncos placing Bridgewater on injured reserve. The veteran quarterback suffered his second concussion of the season in Denver Week 15's loss to Cincinnati.

Drew Lock took over in relief of Bridgewater and has since started two games. Over that two-game stretch, the Broncos have lost both matches but Lock has played modestly well and has protected the football. The traditionally loosey-goosy Lock has not given the ball away in either game he has started.

Holding court with local media for what is likely to be the last time, Bridgewater reflected on his relationship with Lock and what he's seen from his friend and colleague over the last few weeks.

“I think Drew has found that love for the game again," Bridgewater said Thursday. "Oftentimes, I was in the same situation before, where it took for me to not be starting, for me to find that love and that joy for the game again. We’ve talked and that’s just been the theme of our conversations."

Perhaps Lock did somewhat take his station in the NFL for granted. Heading to the bench and holding a clipboard for the better part of the season may have helped him recognize the true privilege of being an NFL starting quarterback, reinstilling, as Teddy said, an appreciation and love for the game.

"He’s having fun out there. You love to see it," Teddy said. "He’s matured in so many ways. You’re seeing him protecting the ball and things like that. So, I’m excited that all of his hard work throughout this year is finally on display and he’s going out there and getting a chance to compete.”

The next step for Lock is to bring home a win, which he's been unable to do thus far. In each of the two games he relieved Bridgewater, the Broncos fell to their opponent and he's been unable to carry his team to victory in either start.

This week's season finale won't be any easier for Lock as the Kansas City Chiefs — who own a 12-game winning streak over the Broncos — roll into town. The Chiefs were Lock's childhood team and his entire family are dyed-in-the-wool Arrowhead fans.

All-time, Lock is 0-3 vs. Kansas City and although this next game is meaningless, considering that Denver has been eliminated from the playoffs, this is his chance to exorcise that demon — both for himself, the team, and the fan base.

Easier said than done. But if what Teddy says is true and Lock has matured, perhaps the Broncos can catch some lightning in a bottle and finally snap what has been the most ignominious streak in the team's recent history.

Sharing the same birthday (November 10), Teddy and Lock quickly became friends upon the veteran's arrival to Denver via trade this past spring. Lock fell to Bridgewater in the Broncos' '50/50' quarterback competition this past summer but has credited his friend with helping him unlock heretofore unreckoned with levels of quarterbacking.

“His biggest thing with me has been working on footwork stuff," Lock said back in October of Teddy's mentorship. "He’ll stay after practice. He’ll put me and ‘Ryp’ (QB Brett Rypien) through footwork drills, and I really appreciate him doing that. It means a lot. It’s not like we’re out there for five or 10 minutes. We’re out there for 20, 30 minutes at a time."

Bridgewater's assistance hasn't been limited to the practice field. He's extended a helping hand in the film room, too.

"Then when we go in there on Tuesdays, we’re all sitting together and me and Brett are all open ears," Lock said. "What does Teddy think about this defense? What is he seeing? How does he see it? He’s been really important to me the last couple of weeks, and I appreciate everything he’s done for me because I know being the starting quarterback of this team is a heavy job, you have a lot to focus on, but he takes a little time each week to try to help me out and help Ryp out. I think we both appreciate that.”

Whatever the future might hold for Teddy, his impact on Lock has been palpable even if it came in an inconvenient form for the young quarterback and even if neither guy ultimately has a long-term future in the Mile High City.

It's funny how things work out. Ain't life weird?

Head coach Vic Fangio would concur with Bridgewater, at least on some level, as he professed his belief this week in Lock's future prospects as an NFL quarterback.

“I think he’s improved these last couple of weeks incrementally from game to game and that comes with practice [and] that comes with reps and playing in the game," Fangio said on Monday back at Broncos HQ. "The talent is there [and] I still think he can be an NFL quarterback," Fangio said.

