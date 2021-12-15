Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater Breaks Silence on Contract Rumors

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on Wednesday responded to recent reports that claimed Bridgewater, an unrestricted free agent in 2022, is asking for upward of $25 million annually on his next contract.

Untrue reports, says the walk-year veteran.

"You know, until it comes from me, it's not true," Bridgewater said, via DNVR's Andrew Mason. "And I think that's what happens this time of year. You see numbers come out, and you try to put a value on a guy, so that if things don't work out with the team that he's playing on – 'Oh, he wanted too much money,' things like that. And I'll tell you right now: I haven't mentioned anything about a new deal, anything. My primary focus is trying to help this team win football games, trying to get into the playoffs. The rest will take care of itself, man. My job is to play football. All of the other stuff, that's for my agent, my advisors. I'm here to help this team be a better football team every day."

Bridgewater's (unsurprisingly canned) retort comes after Mile High Huddle reported on free-agent projections from analytics giant Pro Football Focus, which calculated that Bridgewater will land a two-year, $40 million deal with $27.5 million guaranteed on the open market next March.

Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright of KOA Radio checked into the speculation and reported prior to Sunday's win over the Lions that Bridgewater is seeking a multi-year commitment "in the range of $25 million per year" but "acknowledges he doesn't expect the Broncos to be the team to give him that contract."

This, too, is not true, per Bridgewater.

"I mean, it didn't come from me, so it's false, for sure," he affirmed Wednesday. "Until you hear it from me, or hear it from my camp, don't believe anything you read."

Playing on a modified, one-year, $10 million pact upon arriving via trade from Carolina, Bridgewater has completed 67.6% of his passes for 2,954 yards, 18 touchdowns, and seven interceptions — a cumulative 96.5 QB rating — through 13 starts for the 7-6 Broncos. With four playoff-implicating games remaining, the seventh-year pro is on the doorstep of setting new single-season career highs in attempts (273), completions (404), and TD percentage (4.6).

Denver will have the luxury of options in the 2022 offseason. Armed with $48 million in estimated salary-cap space and 11 total draft selections, general manager George Paton may get to decide between pursuing Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, or a highly-touted rookie such as Kenny Pickett or Malik Willis.

More likely than overpaying Bridgewater, if he even wants him back, Paton could float a short-term, perhaps incentive-laden offer attached with an ultimatum: take it or leave it.

Should Bridgewater opt for Door No. 2, he would join a free-agent pool forecasted to include Jameis Winston, Andy Dalton, Ryan Fitzpatrick, and Cam Newton, among other mercenaries.

If some egregiously desperate suitor caved to Teddy's rumored demands, however, Bridgewater would be compensated at the same level as Tom Brady and Derek Carr, both of whom are taking home $25 million for the 2021 campaign.

