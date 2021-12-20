In the Denver Broncos' 15-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater suffered a scary head injury with little more than five minutes to play in the third quarter. Bridgewater had to be carted off the field and was rushed by ambulance to a Denver-area hospital.

We quickly learned from Broncos P.R. V.P. Patrick Smyth that Bridgewater could move his extremities and that he was taken to the hospital as a precaution. Still, Teddy's condition was the first thing on everyone's mind as head coach Vic Fangio took to the podium following Denver's seventh loss of the season.

"Everything has checked out good up to this point," Fangio said. "They're just going to keep him overnight for observation but they think he should be and will be fine—eventually."

Before exiting the game, Bridgewater went 12-of-22 for 98 yards with a QB rating of 66.1. He did not play well and the Broncos' offense was dead in the water in the face of Cincinnati stuffing the run.

"You're not going to win many games scoring 10 points," Fangio said.

Drew Lock relieved Teddy and immediately led the Broncos on a scoring drive, punctuated by a 25-yard touchdown strike to Tim Patrick. Alas, the Broncos didn't receive a complementary kind of support from the different phases of the team as on the ensuing possession, Fangio's defense allowed the Bengals to score a touchdown on two plays.

Lock moved the offense once again but fell prey to the very curse that robbed him of his job as a starter in Denver when he was stripped of the football on a bizarre read/option call with the Broncos in scoring position.

Lock did finish with 88 passing yards and a QB rating of 102.7 but his performance in relief of Teddy will be remembered for the fumble, not the shot of life he provided the heretofore stagnant offense or the explosive touchdown pass to Patrick.

Needless to say, the Broncos never recovered from that momentum swing and the Bengals ground out a tough AFC win at Mile High. Who starts at quarterback for Denver next week?

Time will tell. But it'd be an upset if Bridgewater is cleared to play. Signs point to a concussion which would put him in NFL-mandated protocol.

Expect Lock to start in Week 16 for the now 7-7 Broncos.

