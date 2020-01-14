The One Missing Element Pat Shurmur Will Bring to the Broncos' Offense

While it came a bit later than most teams traditionally make changes to the coaching staff, the Denver Broncos decided to bite the bullet over the weekend. Those changes came with the firing of offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello.

I recently wrote about how Scangarello had shown some improvement down the stretch of the 2019 season but clearly, it wasn’t enough to keep his job.

One big complaint about Scangarello was his lack of aggressiveness. There were multiple times the Broncos' offense had good field position but would settle for a field goal instead of pushing for a touchdown, leading to both players and other coaches alike being publicly criticla. That had to change for the Broncos.

Another complaint is how poorly the Broncos performed when the game went beyond the opening 15-18-play script. In the first quarter, when the Broncos were on-script, they were a top-15 offense in the NFL. After the opening script, however, Denver was the worst offense in the league, literally, ranking 32nd in all categories except for rushing.

Scangarello's lack of experience was concerning, especially paired with a first-time head coach in Vic Fangio. These concerns were warranted, as we saw during the season. Ultimately, Fangio made the call to fire Scangarello as he wants an experienced play-caller at the helm of his offense.

This led the Broncos to target former Giants head coach Pat Shurmur. One thing about Shurmur that really stands out are the quarterbacks he has worked with and the progression those signal-callers showed under his hand.

While he isn’t young, the 54-year-old Shurmur can be innovative and he is the right hire to get the Broncos' offense on track. There's one element in particular that the Broncos lacked under Scangarello and in the video above, I break down how Shurmur brings it to the table.

