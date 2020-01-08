3 Areas Drew Lock can Improve to Maximize his 2020 Opportunity With Broncos

It was a good rookie season for Drew Lock. The Denver Broncos believe they have their quarterback of the future.

Some have misinterpreted GM John Elway’s comments during his end-of-season presser. The perception by some is that Elway's remarks on Lock didn't amount to the most ringing endorsement, but that isn’t really the case or what the GM meant.

Based on multiple conversations with sources within the building, the Broncos firmly believe he is the quarterback of the future and that their 2020 season will live or die by his hands. I've also learned that there have been no conversations about adding a quarterback to compete, or take, the starting quarterback job from Lock.

These are the same sources that leaked to MHH that Denver wanted Joe Flacco early in January 2019, well before it became common knowledge. Our former VIP subscribers know exactly what I'm talking about.

If Denver, and primarily Elway, didn’t believe Lock can be their quarterback, the team would be having those conversations about adding an outside quarterback. Also, the implication that Elway, the same guy that was trying to trade up and get Lock just after drafting Noah Fant at pick 20, doesn’t believe in Lock is the furthest thing from the truth.

Additionally, if the Broncos did make a move to replace Lock as the starting quarterback in 2020, there would be a huge fracture unnecessarily made in the locker room. Lock has the support of the veterans and the young players in the locker room.

The players believe he is the guy to lead them. Altering that equation would lead to issues.

There isn’t anyone within the Broncos organization that would risk causing such a fracture after what Lock displayed in his five-game audition. At least not unless he proves at a later date down the line that he can’t be the guy.

2020 will be a huge year for the young QB and he has to take a big step forward. In the video above, I highlight the areas of his game he can improve.

If Lock doesn’t attack these areas with alacrity, it's not outside the realm of the plausibel that the Broncos could eventually look to replace him. Until that time comes, if it ever does, this is Lock’s team.

