3 Free Agents to Get Broncos Back to Playoff Relevance

Get these veterans in the Orange and Blue.

After hiring a head coach, the Denver Broncos' top priority is to procure a high-caliber quarterback this offseason. No pressure, but GM George Paton will be on the hook by a new owner to deliver a top-echelon signal-caller.

The constant merry-go-round of try-hard quarterbacks in Denver have left the Orange and Blue faithful watching the playoffs from the sidelines since 2015. What else does this team need to get back to postseason action?

Besides a signal-caller, there are three free agents that the Broncos should acquire to get back on a trajectory to a winning record.

Cordarrelle Patterson | RB | Atlanta Falcons

This past season the run game was the most productive component of the Broncos' 16th-ranked offense. Running backs Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon were effective in moving the pile and gaining considerable yards after contact.

However, despite his productivity, Gordon’s untimely fumbles at key points in games forces the organization to look at potential upgrades as he hits free agency. The Broncos' offense has an opportunity to infuse some caffeine into the backfield by signing Patterson.

He is the best option to add speed and receiving ability out of the backfield. The converted wide receiver and kick returner would give the Broncos an advantage against slower linebackers.

Paired with the power running of Williams, the Broncos would have a 'thunder and lightning' combination with the potential to put more points on the scoreboard.

Cam Robinson | OT | Jacksonville Jaguars

With the Broncos rumored to be on the hunt to acquire a big-name quarterback like Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson, keeping them protected in the pocket will be a big priority. The team will need to pair veteran left tackle Garett Bolles with a partner that can bolster the right side of the line.

Enter Robinson, the 6-foot-6, 32-pound tackle from Jacksonville, who would give the Broncos' O-line a pass-blocking specialist, allowing the new quarterback time to throw deeper passing routes to wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick, which has been sorely lacking. Robinson allowed only one sack this past season.

Haason Reddick | OLB | Carolina Panthers

The ability to pressure opposing quarterbacks seemed to vanish with the trade of Von Miller. The Broncos' sack leader was defensive tackle Shelby Harris with six sacks.

While outside linebackers Bradley Chubb, Malik Reed, and Jonathan Cooper had a combined 7.5 sacks. Overall, the rush linebacker group did not put sufficient pressure on opposing quarterbacks. As seen this last season, providing Patrick Mahomes or Justin Herbert time to scan the field and find open receivers is not a recipe for success.

Reddick could help provide the pass-rush ability the Broncos desperately need. The 6-foot-1, 235-pound 'backer runs a blazing 4.52 40-yard dash.

This past season, Reddick made a big splash with 15 sacks and 41 solo tackles. If Chubb can return to form, he and Reddick could play a key role in helping the Broncos become a top-tier defense.

